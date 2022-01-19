Erin Napier Shares Sneak Peek at Renovations on New Country House

Erin and Ben Napier will feature the renovation of their new country house on season 6 of the HGTV series, “Home Town.” But Erin is not making fans wait that long, providing a first look at the home on her Instagram.

Sharing a mock-up of built-ins they want to add, the 36-year-old wrote, “a tiny peek at my quick sketching for our country house today, adding pantries where once there were none.”

She added that she is “forever grateful to the great work of our talented architects” from the southern Mississippi design firm, Lake + Land Studio, LLC. As Erin wrote, they “always help us problem solve the houses” on “Home Town.”

The Napiers bought their second home to give their daughters the same country experience they had growing up. They share daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 8 months.

“It’s sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends,” Ben told People.

And while they plan on keeping their current “dream house,” Erin explained to the outlet, “But we were feeling it during quarantine. We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls.”

It is an old house with additions from the 1980s, reported People. The outlet added that renovations are being made throughout the house to include the kitchen, laundry room, study and girls’ bedrooms.

Erin Celebrated Her Birthday at Their Country House

The house is already serving its purpose, with the “Home Town Takeover” stars hosting an outdoor party for Erin’s birthday.

“It was great because there were all these kids: Helen and her cousins and some of our business partners’ kids,” the graphic designer explained to People. “And there were no tablets or toys, but they played so hard for like three hours, just running and playing with sticks, and hide and seek. And it was just awesome.”

Ben chimed in, “That’s what we want for them. Just play. Just go and play.”

The Napiers are taking the success of “Home Town” on the road with their latest spinoff “Home Town Kickstart.” According to HGTV, the show will seek to revitalize six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

Ben and Erin will serve in an advisory role, joined by some of the network’s biggest stars. The announcement added that they will revitalize these small towns through three projects: “refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.”

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin told HGTV. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

“Home Town Kickstart” is set to premiere in 2022.

