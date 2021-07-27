‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Discloses Sad Information on Social Media

“HGTV” personality Erin Napier recently disclosed her Pyrenean Mountain Dog named Baker has passed on. According to Yahoo! News, the “Home Town Takeover” star imparted some information about the situation on social media. The Instagram post, which was uploaded on July 24, showed Erin and her husband Ben’s first-born child Helen, 3, lovingly wrapping her arms around the 12-year-old dog, who was looking at the camera.

Erin asserted in the caption that “all dogs go to heaven” and noted that her entire family, particularly Helen, “will miss baker.” The 35-year-old went on to say that she was “thankful for the 12 years he lived.”

Quite a few Instagram users flocked to the comments section.

“They are you best hello, and you saddest goodbye. [Red heart emoji] All the memories will one day make you smile again, and that will never go away,” shared a commenter.

“Oh. No. My heart is broken. I’m so sorry!!! [Three crying face emoji] Prayers for your all!!!” added another Instagram user.

“Awww…so sorry. Dogs are angels, they definitely go to heaven. Such unconditional love.,” chimed in a third fan, along with a red heart emoji.

Erin’s Mother Shared Information About Baker in a 2018 Blog Post

According to a 2018 blog post written by Erin’s mother, Karen Clark Rasberry, on the Laurel Mercantile Co. website, Baker — whose full name was Studebaker — was “a rescue dog that [had] some sad issues.” Rasberry revealed that before the Napiers adopted him, “he was pitiful.”

“His white fur was matted, falling out, and crawling with fleas and ticks. He had sores that he had scratched until they were bleeding. He was grossly underweight and scrounging around in garbage cans hunting anything he could eat,” wrote Rasberry.

The Laurel, Mississippi-based realtor also noted that his rescue “was a stealth operation carried out under cover of darkness one morning right before the sun came up.” She went on to say that Baker was nervous when he first joined the Napier family.

“In the beginning, he was terribly skittish, crouching down every time a human hand tried to show him affection. The first time it came a thunderstorm, they were shocked to see that he laid down and played dead until it passed over. Fireworks and thunder still send him into a panic where he either becomes catatonic or tries to tear down the fence gate to escape from the noise,” read a portion of the blog post.

Rasberry also noted that Baker enjoyed going on walks and taking “a refreshing swim in the fountain located in the park next to the Arabian Theatre.”

Erin Napier Discussed Their Family’s Rabbit in a Recent Interview

The Napiers have another dog named Chevy and a rabbit named Madison. While being interviewed on the “Biscuits and Jam” podcast, Erin, who was still pregnant with her second daughter Mae, shared that Helen “treat[s] [Madison] like her baby.” She explained that her daughter “gets her out of her little hutch in the yard and brings her inside,” where she “carries her like a baby and feeds her spinach.”

“[Helen] takes pictures of her and says, ‘look at Mommy one, two, three,’” stated Erin.

The mother-of-two then joked that Madison “is exhausted but she’s an excellent baby.”

“She’s doing a great job,” quipped Erin.

READ NEXT: Mark Stephens, Josh Groban’s Piano Player: 5 Fast Facts