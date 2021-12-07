Genevieve Gorder to Host HGTV’s ‘White House Christmas 2021’

HGTV will transport viewers to the nation’s capital once again for its annual “White House Christmas 2021.” Genevieve Gorder will return as host for the special which airs on December 12.

The “Trading Spaces” designer celebrated her role as host on Instagram, sharing a photo looking out a White House window.

“The honor that comes with being asked to do this show is humbling and gigantic,” Gorder captioned the post in November. “The Whitehouse staff have become a loving part of my family after all of these years. The house, a familiar and warm playground for design and decor fantasy during the holidays.”

Gorder has hosted several past White House specials, first in 2010 according to her IMDb. After her final outing in 2015, she was succeeded by Egypt Sherrod, Alison Victoria and Maureen McCormick.

Here is what you need to know:

Dr. Jill Biden Will Take Gorder on a Tour of the Holiday Decor

The 47-year-old host will be joined by the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. As they walk from room to room, which includes the Blue, Green and East Rooms, Biden will “discuss the details behind the preparations and meaning of this year’s theme,” HGTV explains.

This year’s theme is “Gifts from the Heart.” According to HGTV, it was “inspired by the small acts of kindness that have lifted spirits during the pandemic, the gifts—faith, community, family, friendship, appreciation for the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, peace and unity—are reflected throughout the stunning holiday decor at the White House.”

“‘White House Christmas’ has been a visual feast on HGTV for 24 years—a colorful, magical, celebratory and uplifting experience for the entire family,” the President of HGTV & Streaming for Discovery, Inc., Jane Latman, said in a press release. “This year’s decor theme, ‘Gifts from the Heart,’ evokes every feel-good feeling, so gather the people you love, grab the caramel popcorn and give yourself the first gift of the season—60 minutes of purely joyful viewing.”

The Display Features Nearly 80,000 Lights and More Than 10,000 Ornaments

Decorating the White House is quite an undertaking, with this year’s holiday display featuring “78,750 dazzling lights, more than 10,000 ornaments, 6,000 feet of ribbon and 41 Christmas trees,” the network reported.

According to its synopsis, it will “showcase iridescent doves and shooting stars illuminating the East Colonnade in honor of frontline workers and first responders; the magnificent Blue Room tree featuring a shimmering banner embossed with the name of each state and territory; and the famed gingerbread replica in the State Dining Room specially crafted from 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds of pastillage, 35 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing. The Gold Star Tree honors the heroic men and women of our Nation’s military, who have laid down their lives for our country, and the families who carry on their legacies.”

HGTV will air “White House Christmas 2021” on Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will be available to stream on discovery+ the same day. The streaming service provides access to previous specials.

