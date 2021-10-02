HGTV Star Jenn Todryk Uploads Adorable Family Photos

Jenn Todryk of “No Demo Reno” fame is a mother of three children, Von, Berkley, and Vivienne. On September 29, the HGTV star took to Instagram to share some moments from a family trip with her fans.

Jenn Todryk Shared Moments From a Family Trip With Instagram Users

The post consists of two photos that showed the Todryk family at Disney World. The first picture showed Todryk, her husband, Mike, and their three children posing in front of the Der Teddy Bear shop located at the theme park. The HGTV personality held onto a cup and looked toward the camera. Meanwhile, Von smiled widely and Berkley made a silly face. Todryk’s youngest child did not pose with her family and seemed to be captivated by the sidewalk. In the second picture, Todryk, her husband, Von, and Berkley pulled silly faces, while Vivienne touched her brother’s shirt.

Todryk commented on how her family looked in the photos in the post’s caption.

“Currently asking myself why I even bought a Disney photo album [grimacing face emoji][grinning squinting face emoji] SERIOUSLY?! We can’t have just ONE decent picture of all five of us?! I feel like if it’s just four people in a photo, chances of all smiles are high and totally doable. But for some reason… you toss in that one extra human and you’ll never take a “good” picture ever again. If you want three kids, I just feel like someone needs to tell you this. [crying-laughing emoji],” wrote Todryk.

The HGTV personality also asked her fans whether their children “like the camera or hate it.”

“My kids love being in videos but taking pictures for them is basically the same as going to a doctor appointment – painful, eternal, and they won’t go down without a fight. [folded hands emoji] Bless it,” explained the home renovator.

Many social media users were quick to answer Todryk’s question.

“We have 4 kids and it is ALWAYS a gamble if we get a good one. I usually ask however is taking the picture to take 100 and then usually 1 is good! [Zany face emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“Mine are so sweet and try to smile, but it ends up looking like they’re in pain. [Crying-laughing emoji],” shared another fan.

“Honestly if I have 2 of 4 in a picture even looking in the right direction… Forget the smiles… I’ll count it as a win at this point! [Zany face emoji]” added a third Instagram user.

Jenn Todryk Spoke About Her Show in a May 2021 Interview

During a May 2021 interview on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, Todryk shared that she has been busy raising her children and working on “No Demo Reno.”

“I’m doing these crazy opportunities that are these once in a lifetime thing but like also yesterday I forgot to sent my kids to school with water bottles and we had to run back up to school to give it to them. I’m just trying to juggle a lot. But yeah the opportunities are pretty crazy,” shared the mother-of-three.

During the interview, she also explained what makes “No Demo Reno” unique from other HGTV series.

“I think what makes it different is — we have more, I don’t want to say realistic budgets because I’m not trying to say that the others aren’t realistic but I mean lower, kind of lower budgets which is still a big chunk of change,” explained the HGTV personality.

She went on to say that despite the title of the show, she and her team “do a little demo.”

“The whole premise is basically nothing that requires a permit or heavy demolition. We’re really trying to work with what we have,” said Todryk.

READ NEXT: Nate Berkus Discusses Cake With His Son in Adorable Video