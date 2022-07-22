Jonathan Knight Joined by Famous Friends on ‘Farmhouse Fixer’: When Does Season 2 Premiere?

Jonathan Knight is back for season 2 of “Farmhouse Fixer” and this time, he will be joined by some famous friends. The HGTV series returns on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The series follows the New Kids On The Block singer “and designer Kristina Crestin, as they renovate old properties into exquisite modern homes, all while keeping the original charm,” according to a press release. He is described as a “farmhouse fanatic and avid home renovator.”

Some of HGTV’s biggest stars will join the duo throughout the season. The network announced the guest stars include Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”, Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Mike Lemieux of “Houses with History.” The network also revealed Knight will help Bill Klein and Jennifer Arnold of TLC’s “The Little Couple” as they house-hunt for a New England farmhouse.

The six-episode first season of “Farmhouse Fixer” premiered in March 2021. Knight took to Instagram to celebrate its renewal in July 2021, writing, “So happy to announce season 2 of Farmhouse Fixer on HGTV!”

Knight will work with the Kuprycz family in the season 2 premiere. The family is relocating from the west coast after buying a 1798 farmhouse in New Hampshire, HGTV announced.

The 53-year-old will have to “transform the cramped, mismatched house before they arrive,” according to the episode description. “Undaunted by the long-distance renovation, Jonathan will step in to make the ramshackle old house into a gorgeous family home.”

Construction Was a Family Affair for Knight

It is a family affair for Knight, who revealed to HGTV in July 2022 that he got his start in construction thanks to his father.

“My dad — he’s retired now — was a contractor,” he told the network. “When I was a teenager, he dragged me to work with him … well, he dragged me in the beginning, and then I just loved doing it.”

The Massachusetts native became the family handyman after his parents split when he was 15 years old, he told HGTV. “It was even to the point where I went up on a three-story roof to patch a leak and ended up falling two stories,” he explained to the network, chuckling. “But it didn’t dissuade me. It just gave me more ambition to make sure it was really fixed.”

He also revealed his grandfather and uncle were into construction and home repair.

Knight Started Flipping Houses after New Kids On The Block Disbanded

Knight had to “reinvent” himself after New Kids On The Block disbanded in 1994, according to HGTV.

Thinking he “peaked,” he told the network, “I didn’t really know what I was going to do next and I felt the pressure of having to be as successful and make as much money as I did with New Kids.”

Partnering with a friend in Boston, the former “Rock the Block” judge started flipping homes in his neighborhood with the goal of making $100,000 in the first year.

“People would walk by and they would thank us, [and say] ‘Thank you so much for fixing up this house. You’ve improved the neighborhood; it was such an eyesore,’” he explained. “That just got me feeling really good. Not only was it a passion, it was doing something for the community.”

The pair eventually went their separate ways. New Kids On The Block reunited and Knight found a new construction partner, working on historic homes.

