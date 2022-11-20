Kim Wolfe Shares First Season 2 Footage of ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’

HGTV host and former “Survivor” champion Kim Wolfe shared the first behind-the-scenes footage from filming season two of her hit show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” on her Instagram page earlier this week.

“No going back, and not that I want to! We’re officially filming Season II. #backinthesaddleagain #wthdibth @hgtv @highnoonent,” Wolfe captioned the video, which is set to the song “You Sexy Thing” by Hot Chocolate.

The video is a compilation of clips of Wolfe on set with her husband, Bryan Wolfe, and other members of their crew, looking at houses, sourcing new furniture (including a woven bench), and getting ready for the cameras to roll while on a work site.

See Wolfe’s post and hear what fans are saying below.

Fans Can’t Wait For ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ Season 2

No premiere date has been announced yet for season 2 of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” The first season premiered on March 30, 2022, however, so if this pattern continues, fans may have to wait until springtime for new episodes to hit their screens. Regardless, fans are thrilled to be getting new episodes and to hear that filming has begun.

“Aww I love this! I miss you and I have total FOMO of your cool posse! ❤️”, one fan wrote on Wolfe’s post.

“So happy for you. You are soooo talented I wish you could come to Fl. Our beach house really really needs you,” another fan wrote.

One fan even used Wolfe’s post as a chance to reach out with a potential business opportunity, writing the star to say, “You’re right down the road from me!! So happy for y’all! I did reach out to your remodeler guys for a quote on some work but maybe I should go through your design co! 🤔 would love to work with y’all! ♥️”

Kim Wolfe Has Stayed Busy Between Seasons

Despite having some time off between filming seasons of her television show, Kim Wolfe has kept busy between seasons with multiple projects.

The HGTV host, along with her husband Bryan, recently completed the remodel of an Olmos Park, Texas home that they had originally bought for themselves to live in before deciding to sell the flipped home, which they referred to as their “mid-life crisis” project. The home was put on the market, and according to Zillow, has sold for $1,250,000 in a deal that is pending at the time of publication.

In addition to her remodeling and interior design work, Wolfe recently released a new line of custom tiles with the company Clay Imports, which is based in Austin, Texas, and makes their clay tiles in Mexico. Wolfe’s collection, The Paseo Series, features tiles of all different sizes, shapes, and colors, for homeowners or designers to use in their work. Wolfe even traveled to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico to gather inspiration for the collection and see the tiles being made.

