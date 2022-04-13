Lyndsay Lamb Teases Season 3 of ‘Unsellable Houses’

Twins Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are returning for another season of their HGTV series, “Unsellable Houses,” which premieres on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The series debuted in May 2019. It follows the real estate consultants who “have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes,” according to the show’s description. “After visiting nearby comparables, the sisters make the necessary, impactful renovations that convert these unlovable houses into diamonds in the rough.”

With 32 million viewers tuning into season 2 of “Unsellable Houses,” HGTV announced its renewal in September 2021. This season will consist of 13 one-hour episodes. The sibling duo spoke with Heavy about the upcoming season 3.

“In my opinion, I think this is the best season as far as challenging our capability with design,” Lamb teased. “I think one of the best things that ‘Rock the Block’ did for us is it really it gave us confidence to do a lot more hands-on work ourselves as far as, you know, building work and more challenging projects ourselves.”

She promised viewers will see more of the twins “doing projects and building small things a lot more like, just you know, the next step to DIY type projects that homeowners can do themselves to improve their own properties.”

Lamb Promised a ‘Heartfelt’ Season

Lamb promised a “heartfelt” season. The season premiere will feature “a little mini family reunion” and the second episode will provide a glimpse at Lamb’s 20th anniversary with her husband, according to the twins.

HGTV revealed in the premiere’s description, “Lyndsay and Leslie will help their cousin, Jake, and his wife, Brittney, sell their seemingly unsellable property in Snohomish County that has left prospective buyers uninterested. With many spaces left patched up and unfinished, they transform this DIY-gone-wrong into a market-ready home.”

Still, Lamb said viewers will get to see what they need “to put into their property to see equity.” As she explained, “What can they do to improve their property, to know they’re getting good equity out or what think they do? So we’re talking a lot more about those types of tangible things.”

Leslie & Davis Competed on Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Lamb and Davis were most recently seen competing in season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

The sibling duo was one of four teams renovating identical homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Each team had a budget of $225,000 to renovate a home originally appraised at $500,000.

“It was so much fun,” Lamb told Heavy of the experience. She explained, “We haven’t gotten to meet very many HGTV stars. And so that, I think, was probably one of the most exciting parts for us. And then also just, you know, the excitement of the overall competition.”

Davis added, “This is probably one of the hardest challenges we’ve ever had, and we figured that out, you know, pretty early on. Like, OK, this might not be something we like or want to do regularly. It was very difficult on a whole different level.”

In the end, “Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson won, with their home being appraised at $931,000. The season’s other competitors included Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

Davis and Lamb will also be seen in the upcoming “Home Town” spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.” The new series premieres on April 24, 2022.

