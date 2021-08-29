How HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Really Feels About Her Fans

Over the past six years, the mother-and-daughter team, Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have amassed an impressive fanbase with their HGTV series “Good Bones.” During an August 2021 episode of “For the Love Podcast,” hosted by Jen Hatmaker of “Your Big Family Renovation” fame, Hawk discussed being famous.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Discussed Being Approached by Fans

While speaking to Hatmaker, Hawk shared that she is often approached by fans in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, where “Good Bones” is filmed. She suggested that her family and friends do not understand why she is so popular.

“The people who’ve known me forever are like she’s not that cool. Like my neighbor when people drive by, they’re like ‘hi.’ He’s like, ‘why do they care about you,’” quipped Hawk.

The mother-of-two shared that she is appreciative of her fans as she recognizes that they are “the only reason [they] have a show.” She then credited the show’s “production company” for making her and her family appear approachable.

“I have to give a lot of credit to our production company for this because they could edit this show, they could edit our content a million different ways and the way it’s edited and put together, it’s not fully us but it’s a pretty accurate small snippet of us and people do feel like they know us. And I think that means, you know, we’re doing our job well if people feel like they can relate to us,” explained the HGTV star.

During the interview, she admitted that she sometimes is confused when a fan approaches her in public.

“When I do see people out and they’re like, ‘Mina,’ there’s always that half second in my brain like am I supposed to know you? Because it might be someone from Indy that I should know or it might just be a fan who knows my name, knows my kid’s name,” shared Hawk.

She clarified that “there’s never been a situation where [she] felt like [her] boundaries where pushed” by fans. The famed home renovator then revealed that her husband, Steve, may not enjoy engaging with HGTV viewers while out in public.

“I think it’s probably annoying for my husband. I know he’s super proud of me but it’s probably a little annoying if, you know, I’ve got to stop and take a picture 10 times or whatever but he also understands that that’s why I have a job. I still renovate houses but that’s why like that’s what keeps everything going,” said Hawk.

The Two Chicks and a Hammer owner went on to say that she has “the best fans.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Previously Spoken About Her Fans

This is not the first time that Hawk has spoken about being approached by fans. During an August 2021 interview with Sarah Scoop, she shared that Steve can recognize when fans want to come up to her.

“My husband will spot it before I do. He’s like, ‘that girl wants a picture with you but she’s just too shy to ask.’ So I’m like, ‘hey how are you do you want a picture?’ And they’re like ‘oh my God I would love one’ and it’s just nice because literally the only reason we have a show that still exists is because we have fans who love it so being able to connect with them is cool,” said Hawk.

