Name of Ben & Erin Napier’s Daughter Revealed on Hit Show

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier recently welcomed the newest addition to their family, daughter Mae. Now, the Home Town hosts are revealing her name was actually unveiled during an episode of NBC’s hit show This Is Us.

One of the couple’s friends, Chris Sullivan, currently stars on the drama as Toby Damon.

“An Easter egg from our friend @sullivangrams: earlier this year on @nbcthisisus, Kate and Toby were at the hospital awaiting their baby,” Erin wrote on Instagram. “Our friend Chris, who plays Toby, was writing down ideas for the baby’s middle name and he snuck Mae (and her middle name!) in there to see if we would spot it when we watched the episode.”

The Napiers welcomed Mae, named after Erin’s aunt, on May 28 at 8:23 a.m. reported People. According to the publication, she weighed 7lbs, 1 oz and measured 19.5 inches. The Home Town: Takeover hosts are also parents to three-year-old daughter Helen.

When a fan commented on Erin’s post asking if the new parents caught the easter egg, she responded, “haha no! We didn’t catch it until he texted ‘Did you see Mae?’”

Fans Are Trying to Guess Mae’s Middle Name

Rhonda, Louise, Victoria, Nicole, Elizabeth and even This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s last name were written on the list. However, fans seemed to zero in on “Foggy” being included. When one fan joked, “No doubt Foggy was a close 2nd choice,” the actor responded, “Wouldn’t that be a great name?!”

Though, the graphic artist’s hint that Mae’s middle name was listed prompted some guesses as to what it could be. A popular theory is “Mae Louise.”

Another theorized contender was Elizabeth. As one fan noticed, “Elizabeth is on the list twice. Is her name Mae Elizabeth Napier?”

While the Napiers still have not confirmed her full name, Sullivan’s comment, “Listen! It was late! My brain was FOGGY!” could be hinting at something more unique.

The Napiers Announced Their Pregnancy in April

After keeping it a secret for nearly eight months, the Napiers announced to People that they were expecting their second daughter on April 11.

“The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It’s all a blur,” Ben joked to the publication, revealing they had been balancing filming, traveling and getting ready to expand their family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were like, ‘Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,'” Erin chimed in. “We don’t remember anything, but I’m glad somebody was filming all of it.”

The couple shared their excitement for Helen to get a sibling, with Erin writing on Instagram, “Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday.”

Ben echoed the sentiment on his Instagram account, writing, “I grew up with built-in best friends. My 3 brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it’s time to move a piano into a house together. Helen will have that with her little sister.”

Before welcoming children, Erin’s battle with a perforated appendix left scar tissue that left the couple unsure if they could have children. But as Ben ended his Instagram post, “I would’ve been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can’t wait to see the 4 of us.”

