First Look at Ben & Erin Napier’s New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff

Ben and Erin Napier have become the faces of small-town revitalization and they are taking their efforts on the road for HGTV’s upcoming series, “Home Town Kickstart.”

“It all started in our hometown, Laurel, Mississippi,” the couple explained in the trailer. “Creating change for our town and our community. And then we asked ourselves if it’s possible to do it here, then why couldn’t we do it in another small town. Giving a new town the boost it needed.”

And they did help a new town, recreating the magic of “Home Town” in Wetumpka, Alabama for “Home Town Takeover.”

“But HGTV isn’t stopping there,” they said in the preview. “Now we’re continuing what we started and helping more small towns all across the country. Turning the show into a movement. One town helping another. This is ‘Home Town Kickstart.’ We’re ready to give a boost to even more small towns. And of course, we’ll have a lot of help from our HGTV family. Get ready for a kickstart y’all.”





Play



Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE Sizzle | HGTV Find more great content from HGTV: Stream full episodes and more: watch.hgtv.com/ Get ideas and inspiration: hgtv.com/ Subscribe to HGTV on YouTube: youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=hgtv Follow HGTV on Twitter: twitter.com/hgtv Like HGTV on Facebook: facebook.com/HGTV 2021-11-11T16:46:40Z

According to the series description, “HGTV will mobilize and deploy its biggest stars to activate a three-pronged kickstart mission for each selected town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town.”

The series will be presented by People Magazine, which will share additional stories about the communities and their residents.

6 Communities Were Chosen From ‘Home Town Takeover’ Applicants

“Home Town Kickstart” will focus on six new communities, which HGTV revealed it chose from its applicants for “Home Town Takeover.”

“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” Jane Latman, the president of HGTV & Streaming Home Content at Discovery, Inc, said in an announcement. “To keep this incredible momentum going with ‘Home Town Kickstart,’ we went back to the thousands of submissions we received for Home Town Takeover and identified six more towns to support with HGTV’s star power and expertise. And, our collaboration with PEOPLE gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth.”

The lucky towns are Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

HGTV Experts Will Join the Napiers in ‘Home Town Kickstart’

The new series will see the Napiers support some of “the network’s popular experts,” including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project;” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block;” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab,” according to a press release.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said in a press release. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

“Home Town Kickstart” is expected to premiere in Spring 2022.

READ NEXT: Ben Napier Reveals His ‘Life Goal’