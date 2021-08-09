Has Renee Zellweger Met Ant Anstead’s Kids?

Ant Anstead may have a new leading lady in his life – dating actress Renee Zellweger – but his children still come first.

The father of three currently lives in Laguna Beach with his youngest son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. A source told People, “Even when Renee is around, his son is the center of attention. They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities.”

And it seems the nearly two-year-old is bonding with the Academy Award-winner. “Renée has met his youngest and [he] loves her too,” according to an Us Weekly source. “Renée is so great with kids and it warms Ant’s heart to see her be so good with [him].”

Anstead and Zellweger have been dating since June, meeting on the set of his new Discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU Joyride,” according to TMZ. The automotive expert’s older children – Amelie,17, and Archie,14 – are based in England with their mother, Louise Anstead.

According to People, the two “just clicked” on the set, where the actress is one of six celebrities giving the gift of a vehicle to someone they love.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source told the outlet in June. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

The insider continued, “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

Anstead Reunites With Older Children for the First Time in Almost a Year

Anstead recently reunited with his children for the first time in almost a year, the “Wheeler Dealers” host revealed on Instagram.

“I switched off and went off grid for a while as I managed to get into the UK last week,” he wrote.

“I’ve been hanging with my kiddos after what has felt like an eternity! Despite the use of technology to get us through, it was an emotional reunion,” the 42-year-old added. “In a year of set backs, it’s important to count ones blessings! And I am one very blessed chap!”

Based on his Instagram, he last saw the teenagers in August 2020. As he wrote in March, “we rely on daily FaceTime and our ‘best friends’ WhatsApp group!”

Anstead and Zellweger Attend First Event Together

While Anstead and Zellweger have remained largely tight-lipped about their burgeoning romance, the new couple just attended their first public event.

The actress accompanied Anstead to Radford Motors’ collaboration with Lotus Cars. Anstead joined forces with Formula One World Champion, Jenson Button, and designer, Mark Stubbs, to revive the car brand last popular in the 1960s, according to The Sunday Times.

Zellweger was not the only famous face at the event. Haack’s first husband, Tarek El Moussa, also attended the event, even sharing clips from the unveiling on his Instagram Story.

In July, the “Flip or Flop” host weighed in on Anstead’s new relationship. “Good for him. Ant’s a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun,” El Moussa told People. “I like them. I like the setup.”

