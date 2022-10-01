Judge Says HGTV Host Owes Landlords $100K on ‘Dream Home’ He Told Fans He Bought

Entertainer Todrick Hall, whose new HGTV show debuts in December 2022, has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to pay his former landlords over $100,000 in unpaid rent and fines for the “dream home” he told fans he’d bought. Though he did eventually purchase the home, a judge says he’s still got rent to pay and the amount keeps rising. Here’s the latest on the real estate mess…

Court Documents Reveal Hall Still Owes Rent on House He Finally Bought

Bought My DREAM Home!!! FULL TOUR 2021-02-05T00:41:26Z

In February 2021, Hall — who rose to fame as a performer, choreographer and reality star after appearing on season 9 of “American Idol” — shared a YouTube video called “Bought My Dream Home!!!” in which he gave fans a tour of his modern mansion in Sherman Oaks, California. The 8,000 square foot home includes a movie theater, massive patio and pool, and two kitchens.

Hall has a huge following on social media, including 3.6 million followers on YouTube and another 1.7 million on Instagram, and he was excited to share his big move with followers.

“I have been wanting to buy a home for a very long time and this is a dream come true,” he told viewers of his house tour video. “I saw over 50 homes and decided to get this one. When I saw this one, I fell in love.”

But on March 3, 2022, the actual owners of the home — Avi and Orna Lavian — served Hall with a pay or quit notice, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Turns out he had not technically bought the home, but had entered into a monthly rental agreement with the option to buy. The Lavians formally filed a lawsuit on March 29, stating that Hall had not paid his $30,000 monthly rent in February or March.

By June, it appeared Hall had cleared up the mess because he purchased the home — for real this time — for $6.1 million with loans on the house worth $4.8 million, according to the luxury real estate blog Dirt.

But Us Weekly has uncovered new legal documents that reveal that Hall never paid the missing rent payments. A judge has now ordered him to pay $102,000 in backpay and fines. Hall has not commented publicly on the judgment.

A huge fan of CBS’ “Big Brother,” he hosted a reunion at his glitzy home on September 26 for the cast of “Big Brother 24,” and he’s now on a concert tour in Australia through October 6.

Hall to Co-Host “Battle of the Bling” on HGTV

Amidst his own real estate hiccups, 37-year-old Hall, who says his personal home decor style is very “PeeWee’s Playhouse,” has been touring breathtaking houses across the U.S. for a new HGTV show.

In December, the network will premiere “Battle of the Bling” with Hall and former “Design Star” winner Kim Myles as they search for the “flashiest, most over-the-top, outrageous homes” in the country.

Announced in July, HGTV said the competition show will follow Myles and Hall “as they tour 15 strikingly bold properties nominated by homeowners who believe theirs is the most ostentatious, unapologetically ‘extra’ home bar none, whether via epic glitz, bombastic design, wildly inventive theming or extravagance that’s beyond description.”

Hall and Myles will rate each home on a scale of “fab to drab” based on their “wow factor, originality, and overall outlook” with the aid of some fellow HGTV stars. One home will be crowned “the blingiest,” with the homeowners receiving a trophy and spread in HGTV Magazine.

Videographer Diva Josette Napierala, who also filmed the new show “First Home Fix,” revealed on Instagram that filming with Hall and Myles wrapped in mid-August.

She wrote, “That’s a wrap on my second HGTV show! Battle of the Bling… Loved making tv with this team and it was amazing working with Kim Myles and Todrick Hall.”