Ty Pennington Shares Message on Aging After Being Body Shamed

Ty Pennington is sharing his “thoughts on aging” after being critiqued for his body’s appearance in a recent Instagram video.

The post in question shows the HGTV star dancing with his swim trunks hiked up and his stomach jutted out in an effort to make his wife laugh. In response, the 57-year-old revealed on Instagram that he received comments like “disgusting,” “gross,” “omg he’s so old now,” “grandpa” and “he got fat.”

“And I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments?” Pennington wrote. “There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and aging in the female community which is AWESOME (keep it coming) but maybe let’s give that same grace to men?”

The host of “Rock the Block” added that he regularly receives messages such as “NOOOo what happened to him???!!!” and for a perceived “lack of exercise.”

“I have NEVER worked out harder in my life- 7 days a week (this over 50 sh*t is no joke ),” he continued. “‘What happened’ is, it’s been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut! No, I don’t have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips ) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I’ve TRULY never been happier!”

The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” concluded, “Anyways, all this to say: I’m human and I have feelings. Yes, I am older but I think it’s pretty cool. … I have wrinkles and sunspots and grey hair but that’s okay and as @paulinaporizkov says #sexyhasnoexpirationdate Cheers to getting older!”

Pennington’s Famous Friends Showed Their Support

Fans and some of his famous friends took to his comments section with messages of support.

Among them was “Fixer to Fabulous” star Jenny Marrs. She wrote, “Standing ovation. Perfectly said. Also, ‘I’m human and I have feelings’ <- YES. So good, Ty! We love how you make us all laugh hard yet you are truly an encourager and empathetic soul. Thankful to know you!

His “Trading Spaces” co-star Genevieve Gorder also commented, “You beautiful beast, that was wonderfully written. I’ve known you every one of those years since the debut and your beauty has always been a force…it was from deep within all the pretty on the outside and that’s what all the couch commentators will never have the honor of knowing. Know that I know and that we all get to rebrand every decade as we pass through it, your ripped, your 57, you’re funny AF and one of my favorite humans. PS my soon to be 50 husband is watching your every move.”

Sherry Holmes of “Holmes on Homes” added, “I love your post, and I love your honesty! Some people are just mean. Please keep the beach dances comin, and all your fun posts! Always make my day a little brighter.”

Former “America’s Next Top Model” Joanie Sprague and a plethora of HGTV stars – including Darren Keefe, Carrie Locklyn, Grace Mitchell, Sabrina Soto, Vern Yip and Taniya Nayak- were among his other supporters.

Pennington Returns in Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Pennington returns as host for season 3 of “Rock the Block,” which premieres on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

“It’s going to be a blast to see these incredibly talented HGTV stars from all corners of the country—Seattle, Detroit, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Atlanta—strap on their renovation tool belts and bring their unique skill sets to this competition table,” he said in a press release. “The result will be four incredible, entirely customized homes that only add to the beauty and appeal of the Charleston area.”

This season’s competitors include Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block”; and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Each team will have six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate four identical houses in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value.

