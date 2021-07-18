Zooey Deschanel on the Perks of Dating Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel has been dating HGTV star Jonathan Scott for almost two years. The couple first interacted in 2019 during the production of an episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.” In a June interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, the actress revealed that dating Jonathan has some major perks. When Cohen implored whether her boyfriend has “improved [her] home,” she responded by saying “always.” She explained that “it’s great because he fixes everything.”

“He can fix anything, it’s amazing. He just like gets out his tool kit and he fixes stuff. He’s so great. Yeah. He’s just — I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you know, the fridge is broken’ or, you know, ‘Oh that picture needs to be hung up.’ He can do everything. It’s so nice,” said Deschanel.

The 41-year-old went on to say that she is also interested in certain aspects of home renovation.

“I like decor and stuff like that. So like, I love buying, you know, I like buying things,” said the actress with a laugh.

Jonathan Scott Discussed Why He Enjoys Being In a Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

During a September 2020 Access Hollywood interview, alongside his brother Drew, Jonathan revealed that he is happy to be in a relationship with Deschanel for a few reasons. He explained that they had been quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been isolating together but it’s been incredible… Zooey’s an amazing cook, she’s a musician so there’s always music in the house and we’re playing games. We’ve just absolutely loved every single minute of it,” said the HGTV star.

Jonathan also complimented Deschanel’s cooking during a recent interview on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast.

“She’s an amazing cook and so I’ve never eaten better in my life,” said the television personality.

During the “HGTV Obsessed” interview, Drew seemed to agree with Jonathan’s assessment of Deschanel’s skills in the kitchen. He revealed that the “New Girl” star will “make [him and his wife, Linda] Yorkshire puddings” that “Jonathan is supposed to bring” over to their house. However, a full batch never makes its way to the couple.

“There’s like one little Yorkshire pudding or cookies or whatever and we’re like wait a second. He eats it on the way,” said Drew.

Jonathan Scott Shared Similar Sentiments In a Separate Interview

While speaking to Access Hollywood in June 2021, Jonathan and Drew discussed Deschanel guest-starring on an episode of “Celebrity IOU.” Jonathan revealed that he “was pleasantly surprised when Zooey was on” the HGTV series, as it “was the very first time [they] ever filmed anything together,” outside of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

“We laughed non-stop and she got in there. Nothing sexier than a beautiful woman, swinging a sledge hammer, and calling the shots and picking the design features. I was like I like this whole new side that I’m seeing here,” said Jonathan.

The HGTV star went on to say that he “found perfection” when he started dating Deschanel.

“We support each other. We make each other laugh, you know, it’s this symbiotic relationship that it’s like I’ve never experienced before,” explained the 43-year-old. “And so it’s been pretty great and like month after month, year after year, we’ve been together for quite a while now, it just gets better and better.”

READ NEXT: Chip Gaines Reveals What ‘Spiced up’ Love Life With Wife Joanna