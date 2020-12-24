Are Home Depot & Lowe’s Open on Christmas Day 2020?

If you’re worried about having the right tools on hand to assemble gifts on Christmas morning, be sure to get to Home Depot or Lowe’s by this afternoon. Both retailers close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and remain closed for business on Christmas Day.

For questions specific to your local store, find phone numbers using the store locator tools. For Home Depot stores, click here. For Lowe’s locations, click here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Home Depot Closes at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve & Reopens For Regular Hours on December 26

Home Depot employs more than 400,000 associates at its nearly 2,300 stores, according to the company website. All of those employees can enjoy Christmas with their families because all Home Depot locations nationwide shut down on December 25 every year.

According to its website, Home Depot closes all of its stores for only two nationally recognized holidays each year: Christmas and Thanksgiving. Specific store hours may vary based on region, which is why it’s recommended that shoppers double-check hours with their local store before heading out during the holidays.

But on Christmas Eve, shoppers can expect all Home Depot locations to shut their doors by 5 p.m. This was the plan in 2019, as a public relations representative told Heavy over the phone, and it appears the retailer chose to continue this trend for 2020. Heavy confirmed this was the case by calling stores in Ohio, Georgia and Arizona, and checking hours listed for various stores around the country on Home Depot’s store locator tool.

If there is a gift from Home Depot under the tree but it’s an item you already own, expect to receive store credit for the returned gift. According to Home Depot’s return policy, the company will accept most items within 180 days. Items such as furniture, rugs, electronics such as computers, gas-powered equipment and generators have to be returned or exchanged within 30 days of purchase. Gift cards are non-refundable.

Lowe’s Closes on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. & the Retailer Is Offering Tool Deals Through December 30

Lowe’s has more than 1,700 stores in the United States and more than 500 in Canada, according to the company website. A communications representative for Lowe’s confirmed to Heavy via email that all stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, remain closed on Christmas Day and reopen at regular business hours on December 26. Lowe’s locations typically open at 6 a.m. on Saturdays.

If Santa doesn’t deliver the exact gifts you wanted, shoppers can take advantage of two tool deals that Lowe’s is offering through December 30:

Buy one select DeWalt 20V Max XR Power Detect Tool, get one select Bare Tool FREE

Buy one select Craftsman V20 Max Battery Kit or Combo Kit, get one select Bare Tool FREE

If you need to return items after Christmas, Lowe’s will accept most unused merchandise up to 90 days after purchase. Products such as electronics, paint, outdoor power equipment and major appliances need to be returned within 30 days. If you can’t find your receipt, Lowe’s can look it up using your credit card or phone number.

