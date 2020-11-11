Home Depot & Lowe’s Military Discounts on Veterans Day 2020

Looking for great Veterans Day 2020 specials and ideas at Home Depot and Lowe’s? Here’s a look at the stores’ hours and specials for today. Both stores are open for Veterans Day this year.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Home Depot Hours & Veterans Day Specials

Home Depot stores are open for Veterans Day. In mid-March, Home Depot changed its hours to allow for restocking and sanitization due to the pandemic. However, many stores are now open later than they once were as store policies evolve with the pandemic. Home Depot’s latest COVID-19 update no longer lists 6 p.m. as the closing hour. Rather, the webpage notes as of October 8 that one of the store’s safety measures right now is “Closing stores early to allow more time for sanitization and restocking.” A specific time is not mentioned, so you will want to check with your local Home Depot for the specific hours.

So while your local Home Depot will be open on Veterans Day, the exact hours could vary by location, with some open as late as 9 p.m. on weekdays. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here. Home Depot is also expanding free curbside pickup orders to help with COVID-19 protection, and is expanding delivery options for online orders.

Veterans Advantage reports that some Home Depot locations offer military discounts, but not all, so you will need to ask your particular location if they are participating.

You can see Home Depot’s current specials here. Home Depot’s current specials include holiday decor discounts, up to 40% off select tools and accessories, up to 40% off select appliances, and free delivery of all online holiday decor purchases.

Lowe’s Hours & Veterans Day Specials

Lowe’s stores are also open their regular hours for Veterans Day today. However, hours may vary by location because of pandemic regulations. To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

You can see Lowe’s current specials here.

Lowe’s doesn’t just honor military members and veterans on a holiday, but they have policies to honor the military every day. This includes a 10% discount for active-duty military and veterans and their spouses. To qualify, create an account on Lowe’s military webpage here. Confirm your primary address and fill out the needed information to verify your military credentials. You can then get 10% off all eligible full-price purchases in the stores or online. It can’t be used with other coupons or promotions or applied to gift cards or business purchases.

Lowe’s has instituted many COVID-19 safeguards, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols inside stores.

You can see Lowe’s current specials here. The weekly ad through November 18 includes savings on select appliances, discounts on holiday decor for Christmas, and many special on power tools and kits.

