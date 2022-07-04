How Long Is Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2022? Time Starts & Ends

Tonight is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular for 2022. If you’re wanting to watch it live, then you’ll likely be wondering exactly what time it starts and just how much time you should put aside for tonight’s event. Read on for more details.

The Event Starts at 8 PM Eastern & Fireworks Begin Around 9:25 PM Eastern

The Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Pacific if watching live.) (Note that Pacific and Mountain time zones might have delayed viewing if you’re watching on TV rather than through streaming, so check your local cable listings.)

ABC 7 NY reported that the fireworks display itself will begin at about 9:25 p.m. Eastern (8:25 p.m. Central). This means the fireworks display begins nearly 90 minutes after the event kicks off, and then will last about 35 minutes.

ABC 7 NY also reported that the fireworks display is going to include 48,000 shells from five barges on the East River between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the event.

The Macy’s Event Is Expected To Be 2 Hours Long

According to the listing on TV Guide, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) and is scheduled to last for two hours, ending at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.)

This is the 46th annual event. The event’s music director is Ray Chew. The performances will include the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, Kenny Lattimore (singing a rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”,) 5 Seconds of Summer, Joaquina Kalukango (singing a medley of songs), and more.

Where to Watch

You can watch the event live online on NBC if you can’t see the event in person. You can also stream the event on the Peacock streaming service, where it will be available to see live as it happens, no matter what time zone you’re in.

If you’re wanting to watch in person, the official website notes: “We’re launching our spectacular show from five barges stationed on the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan. Find entry points for prime viewing locations on our map. There’s limited capacity at most spots, so plan early to find your favorite one.”

The map can be viewed on the official webpage here.

The website also notes: “The following locations are not recommended for viewing: Bushwick Inlet Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Queens Hunter’s Point South Park & Roosevelt Island.”

The event is free to the public, so you don’t need tickets to attend. The Macy’s site notes: “Macy’s works closely with local agencies to designate more than two miles of public viewing space that provides spectators with a front-row view. These locations, entry points & security details are available in the “Where To Watch” section of the website.”

The site also notes that an important safety tip is to stay hydrated and to bring a refillable water bottle. There will be water bottle refill stations throughout the event.

