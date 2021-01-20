Inauguration Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Today & Tonight

The last month has been stressful for many people, so you might be looking to blow off a little steam by enjoying a drinking game during the Inauguration festivities today. Whether the drinking game is for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony or for the Celebrating America event later tonight, try any of these ideas below. They can also work for creating a Bingo game that you can play virtually with your friends.

Remember to drink responsibly, follow all COVID-19 regulations in your area, and take an Uber or Lyft if you’ve had too much to drink.

Drinking Game Ideas

Take a sip if any of these happen. Remember, you don’t have to use all the drinking game ideas, if you think there are too many. Choose the ones that you think will be the most fun. You can also decide in your own rules if an official participant, like Biden or a special guest, needs to say these or if a reporter saying some of the statements will count.

Biden mentions Trump.

Biden says something you don’t understand.

Biden talks about healing or unity.

A reporter or a friend on your Facebook feed talks about Parler or QAnon.

The Capitol riots are mentioned.

Biden speaks glowingly about Obama.

Anyone talks about Dr. Anthony Fauci or he is seen at the Inauguration.

Someone talks about the vaccine rollout being slow.

Someone mentions a new vaccine strain.

Biden talks about his family or his dogs.

Biden refers to his wife as Dr. Biden.

Harris or Biden wave.

Biden is compared to Obama.

Biden is compared to Trump.

Harris is compared to Pence.

The camera turns to someone and they look bored or very awkward.

Take a shot if:

Trump has an unexpected press conference or speech during the Inauguration or the evening event.

A new Biden-Obama meme is born from a Biden-Obama moment during the Inauguration.

A reporter mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name.

Another person from the Capitol riot is arrested during the Inauguration.

Biden or Harris says: “Build Back Better.”

We learn what Barron Trump or Melania Trump are doing today.

Someone on your social media feed thought the Inaugural Ball was happening tonight and is confused.

Biden says: “I’m Jill Biden’s husband.”

Biden mentions adopting a cat.

The camera turns to someone and they are asleep.

Take two shots if:

Trump is allowed back on Twitter and tweets about Biden.

A fly lands on anyone who is speaking during the Inauguration or during the celebratory event later tonight.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a Bingo card include the following. You can make the rules however you want them to be. For example, you can require that they are said during official Inauguration day or night speeches, or you can allow reporter mentions to count for the Bingo cards.

Taxes

Stock prices

Cryptocurrency

QAnon

Capitol riots or Capitol protests

Russia

China

Unity

Healing

COVID-19 variant

Build Back Better

Health insurance

Fake news

Voter fraud

Fauci

Bernie Sanders

Andrew Yang

Melania Trump

Barron Trump

Obama

Fly lands on a candidate

Vaccine

Jill Biden’s husband

Indoguration

Malarkey

Here’s the thing

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

