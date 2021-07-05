Is Mail Delivered on 5th of July 2021? Are Post Offices Open or Closed?

Is mail delivered on Monday, July 5, today? Are USPS post offices open the day after the 4th of July holiday? As with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed for Memorial Day today. This includes the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and many other mail delivery services.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today

The USPS will not be open and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail to your home today, even though the official federal holiday for the 4th of July was yesterday. This means that postal offices will be closed today too and you won’t be receiving mail today.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

This year, because the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, the holiday is being observed today on Monday, July 5. So that means federal employees still get the day off and mail won’t be delivered today.

The USPS website notes: “July 4, 2021 (the legal public holiday for Independence Day), falls on a Sunday. For most Federal employees, Monday, July 5, will be treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes.”

Regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

You can still visit self-service kiosks in postal office lobbies, which will be open today even though no one will be working. If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

UPS & FedEx Also Consider Today a Shipping Holiday

UPS and FedEx also consider today to be a shipping holiday.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is closed except FedEx Custom Critical. FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Trade Networks, and FedEx Freight are all closed today. According to FedEx, Custom Critical is “same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.”

FedEx Office locations will have modified hours today, so you’ll want to call your local store to see if it’s open or not.

UPS is observing Independence Day today, so although UPS Store locations are open, and there won’t be any pickup or delivery service today. UPS Express Critical service is still available.

UPS lists its holiday schedule here. UPS holidays where shipping is closed include New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day (because it fell on a Sunday), Easter, Mother’s Day (falls on a Sunday), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

If you’re wondering about Amazon’s mail delivery, that’s a little more complicated. Typically, because UPS, FedEx, and USPS delivery services are closed, Amazon also has a shipping holiday. But this isn’t always guaranteed, depending on how the item is being delivered.

