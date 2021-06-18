Is Mail Delivered on Juneteenth This Year?

Is mail delivered on Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19, or the day before on Friday, June 18? Are USPS post offices open? The post office is typically closed on federal holidays, but will mail service have time to be suspended when Juneteenth was just declared a holiday?

Mail Will Still Be Delivered on Friday, June 18 & Saturday, June 19

June 19 was just declared a federal holiday on Thursday, June 17. So understandably, there was some confusion about whether or not mail would be delivered on June 18 or June 19. However, the USPS has made an official statement on the matter. Despite Juneteenth now being a federal holiday, mail will still be delivered on Friday and Saturday because the postal offices did not have enough time to prepare for a schedule change.

The USPS posted on its website:

The U.S. Postal Service is fully supportive of the new Juneteenth National Independence Day Act and making June 19 a federal holiday. Unfortunately, it is not possible to cease the operations of the Postal Service to accommodate an observance over the next 24-48 hours. We are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and our customers are relying on us to deliver our essential services. Closing down our operations without providing appropriate time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely upon us. For that reason, the Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021, on a normal schedule, serving our customers to the best of our ability. The Postal Service will discuss future recognition of this significant new holiday with our national Unions, Management Associations, and other stakeholders, consistent with our collective bargaining and consultative obligations.

So while it’s possible (but not assured) that the post office might be closed for future Juneteenth holidays, it is not going to be closed this year.

This also means that your local USPS post offices will also be operating regular business hours on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19.

Holidays the USPS Observes

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

On holidays, the lobbies are still open for self-service kiosks. And if you want to avoid lines, you can just use self-service if relevant. If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

There has been no word about UPS or FedEx limiting their hours, but if visiting a local branch, it would be best to call first just to confirm they’re open.

You can view FedEx’s holiday schedule here.

As for UPS, offices are closed on New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

