Is Mail Delivered Today? Are Post Offices Open on Thanksgiving 2020?

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 and you may be wondering if mail is going to be delivered today. Unfortunately, as with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed, including the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and post offices. However, some post office lobbies may still be open for self-service kiosks that don’t need to be manned.

Here’s what you need to know.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today — Thanksgiving Day Is a USPS Holiday

Since today is a federal holiday, the USPS will not be open and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail. This means that postal offices will be closed today on Thanksgiving too, except for lobbies and self-serve kiosks that may be open if employees aren’t required to be present to operate them. So if you need to pick up your mail from a P.O. Box, you can still do so. But mail won’t be delivered and there will be no employees working today.

If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

For those in need of stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores, and some of those are open on Thanksgiving, but you’ll want to call ahead first. Postal products are also still available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, and find other relevant information.

UPS & FedEx Are Closed Today

Both FedEx and UPS are also closed today.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service today is closed except for FedEx Custom Critical, which is open. According to FedEx, Custom Critical means: “We specialize in same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight. Our Freight Solutions team connects your unique needs to the right carrier and transportation options.”

FedEx services are typically closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Services are typically open (or with modified options) on New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

As for UPS, they are closed for delivery services today too. On November 26, there are no UPS pick-up or delivery services, and the UPS Store locations are also closed. UPS Freight is also closed today, and delivery service won’t be available unless it was scheduled in advance. UPS notes that UPS Express Critical is open, writing: “UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit UPSexpresscritical.com.” The UPS Express Critical service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options.

Holidays where UPS delivery services are typically closed include New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates