Ivana Trump Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know About Her Children

Ivana Trump, is dead at age 73. Former President Donald Trump’s first wife was found in her Manhattan apartment at 12:40 p.m. today, ABC Eyewitness News 7 NY reports.

She is survived by her three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Donald Trump described his first wife as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” according to ABC News. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric,” he wrote. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

Ivana’s body was discovered by Manhattan paramedics after they received a cardiac arrest call and responded, reports ABC News.

The formidable businesswoman, whose maiden name is Zelníčková, was born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, where she was raised under communist rule. According to Hello! she “spent the first few months of her life in an incubator. Her father Milos, believing it would toughen up the sickly toddler, taught Ivana to ski and swim when she was just two years old.”

Ivana earned a Master’s degree in physical education at Charles University in Prague, before moving to Canada and marrying Austrian skier, Alfred Winklmayr in 1971. She soon after began a successful modeling career before meeting Donald Trump in 1976, Hello! explains. “Nine months later they were married, and in the course of time had three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric,” according to the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Donald Trump, Jr. Is The Oldest Surviving Child

Donald, Jr. was born December 31, 1977. His sister Ivanka was born October 30, 1981. The youngest of Ivana’s children, Eric, entered the world on January 6, 1984, IMDB reports.

Eric posted on Instagram a photo of the family and the following sentiments: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

According to The Daily Mail, Ivana was “fiercely proud” of her children and fought for full custody. The outlet further reports, “She proudly took credit for them as adults and wrote in her memoir that she raised them alone.”

2. Ivana Talked Donald into Naming Their First Son After Him.

According to IMDB “When she proposed to name their firstborn son Donald Jr., Donald Sr. resisted the suggestion for fear he might turn out to be a ‘loser’.”

Ivana’s eldest son is currently 43-year-old, and has five children with ex-wife Vanessa. Bustle reports that Ivana’s grandchildren from Donald jr. and Vanessa are named Donald Trump III, Kai Madison Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump, Tristan Milos Trump and Chloe Sophia Trump.

Ivana was also the grandmother to Ivanka’s three children, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph, and Eric’s children, Eric “Luke” and Carolina, reports Town & Country.

3. Ivana Wrote and Published a Book Called ‘Raising Trump’

In the book, Ivana “recounts the lessons she taught her children as they were growing up.” She describes the numerous joys, frustrations and sorrows she experienced raising Donald, jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Ivana also wrote about her divorce from Donald Sr. in the memoir. However, she tried to focus primarily on what it was like to raise three children in such unusual circumstances.

All of her experiences helped her to grow and become a better person. As she once told Hello! “A woman is like a tea bag. You never know how strong she is until she gets into hot water.”

4. Her Daughter is Named After Her

When asked how she got her name, Ivanka tweeted, “In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert.”

According to The Daily Mail, Ivana “maintained that the key to keeping the kids grounded was ‘discipline’. ‘I got them up at 7 and to school by 8. After school, Ivanka had piano lessons and ballet lessons and ice-skating lessons.”

5. She Was an Amazing Mother and Grandmother

The Trump family issued a statement today which said Ivana “will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,” according to News Nation.

In a 2017 interview with Time magazine, the outlet described the children as “remarkably industrious and polite” for “rich kids.” In the interview, Ivana credited herself with her children’s positive qualities, stating “I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me.”

Ivana Trump’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Although, as mentioned above, the paramedics were responding to a cardiac arrest call, which may provide a glimpse into her COD.