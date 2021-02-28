‘Jersey Shore’ Star Opens Up About Sexless Relationship

Angelina Pivarnick revealed that she didn’t have sex with her husband Chris Larangeira on their wedding night, and she hinted that their relationship is a sexless one.

In a surprising reveal, the 34-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star announced that her first wedding to the sanitation worker husband Chris, 42, was not consummated following their ceremony at Park Château Estate and Gardens in New Jersey in November 2019. The wedding was famously ruined with a mean-spirited bridesmaid speech delivered by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese.

Ten months later, Jersey Shore castmate Vinny Guadagnino cooked up a corny but sweet speech for Angelina and Chris at a redo of their wedding in Las Vegas. But it sounds like the night may have ended the same as it did the first time around.

Newlywed Angelina Pivarnick Revealed That She ‘Never’ Has Sex With Her Husband

Angelina was engaged two times before tying the knot with Chris in 2019. The reality star was previously engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016, per The Daily Mail, but the third time to Chris, a friend she had known for more than a decade, was the charm.

But in a surprising post-wedding confessional, Angelina admitted that she “never” has sex with her husband.

“Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either,” she said per us Weekly. “Maybe on the redo, we’ll finally have sex. Probably not but I’m just saying. Yeah, it’s probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex.”

Angelina Said She Wanted to Have Kids With Chris & Predicted it Would Happen Early in Her Marriage—Then She Changed Her Tune

Angelina previously talked about Chris’ romantic proposal to her, which took place in his bedroom. In 2018, she told Us Weekly that Chris took her out a “beautiful Italian dinner,” then they went back to his place, where he had written “I Love You Angelina” in flowers.

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” Angelina said at the time. “There was a heart made of petals with their initials ‘A&C’ in the center. The A was first, which I thought was really cute. He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”

It wasn’t long after that she talked about getting to work to make babies.

“I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids,” she told Entertainment Tonight shortly after her engagement. “We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick.”

But by the time her one-year anniversary rolled around, Angelina had changed her tune. Last November, she told In Touch Weekly that having kids is the last thing on her mind.

“Right now, I’m not even thinking about kids,” the Jersey Shore veteran said. “I’m kind of living my life, and I feel like I’m still young, I’m 34, I don’t know, I’m just enjoying married life and trying to deal with this COVID thing. Taking it day by day.”

