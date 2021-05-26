Lauren Sorrentino Shows Off Glamorous New Look Ahead of Baby’s Birth

Lauren Sorrentino went into full glam mode ahead of her baby’s birth. The wife of the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino showed off a stunning new look on Instagram as she prepared to give birth to her first child.

The Sorrentinos are expecting their first child together, a baby boy due in late May, so Lauren used her final days of pregnancy to prep for her first meeting with her baby boy.

Lauren Sorrentino Hit the Salon to Get Gorgeous Before Meeting Her Baby Boy

Days before her due date, Lauren shared a social media post to show off her newly blonder hair and blowout after visiting her hairstylist. The mom-to-be posed at the Industry Salon in Red Bank, New Jersey, and tagged celeb stylist Giana Martino as she gave a first look at her beachy waves.

In the caption to her post, Lauren wrote that she sat down for her “last color & blowout” before she meets her “Gemini bebe.”

Her post received comments from her husband, who wrote, “Beautiful honeys,” as well as the couple’s “Jersey Shore” co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who added, “You stunning mawma.”

The stylist also shared the snap with the caption, “Glowing Mama @laurensorrentino. Last Color and Blow out before @itsbabysituation enters the world!”

Lauren’s new color comes nearly three months after she showed off her pregnant glow with a softer shade of blonde created by the popular master colorist.

Earlier in May, the “Jersey Shore” star also posed for a photo to show her “soft glam look” after having her makeup done by makeup artist Lauren D’Amelia Venture. Many fans noted the gold necklace around Lauren’s neck with the initial “R” on it, prompting some to think her baby boy’s name will start with the letter R.

Lauren Sorrentino Recently Posed For Her Final Bumpdate

Lauren’s new hair look comes a few days after she posted for her final “bumpdate.” The 36-year-old mom-to-be, who has been regularly sharing bump updates throughout her pregnancy, posted a photo of her posing outside on the patio of her New Jersey home with the couple’s dog Mosey by her feet. Lauren cradled her belly as she posed for the 39-week belly shot, which will be her last pregnancy update before her baby boy arrives.

“39 weeks + 2 days! Baby Sitch is the size of a pumpkin or a honeydew melon!: she wrote. “This will be my last bumpdate… we’re just focusing on baby arriving any day now! We can’t wait to finally meet our little prince.”

Lauren also thanked fans for all of their support during her pregnancy. She noted that she is busy putting the final touches on her baby’s nursery.

Last November, Lauren and Mike posed in their kitchen to announce they were expecting their first baby in May 2021. Since that time, their It’s Baby Situation Instagram page has been filled with images of their ultrasound, Lauren’s expanding belly, as well as the couple’s Christmas-tree-themed gender reveal. The moment the couple found out they were expecting a baby was also captured by “Jersey Shore’s” cameras last fall.

