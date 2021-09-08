How Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Really Feel About Their ‘Haters’

Since the premiere of “Jersey Shore” in 2009, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been in the public eye. Throughout these past 12 years, the reality television star has dealt with his fair share of negativity from viewers. On the latest episode of his podcast, “Here’s The Sitch With Mike & Laurens,” co-hosted by his wife Lauren, Mike shared how he has managed individuals who have been vocal about their distaste for him.

The Sorrentinos Recently Discussed Their ‘Haters’ on Their Podcast

During the podcast episode, uploaded on September 7, the MTV star shared that he received a message from a fan, asking how he has been able to “handle haters gracefully.” Lauren interjected that she chooses to not give negative individuals her attention.

“Listen, I think there’s a few ways to handle it and I think that depending upon your personality and what is the healthiest way for you to handle it, is what’s the best thing for you. For me, the best thing is to not engage,” said Lauren.

The mother-of-one shared that she typically restricts negative commenters on her social media accounts. She then noted that she believes “haters” do have “an emotional attachment” to whoever they are fixating on.

“Hating someone does not mean you love them but it’s a passion, you feel for them. It’s like an energy that you are casting on this person or this thing and when you do that, you’re like literally, something about you is like attracted to them, good or bad, so if somebody is hating on you hard, they’re probably, if they don’t love you or are your biggest fan, they’re insanely jealous or insecure or you have something they want so bad,” asserted Lauren.

Mike went on to say that he believes “it’s important to always remember that not everyone is going to like you and that is okay.”

“They don’t even like themselves a lot of the time, so it’s always important to remember that,” asserted the 39-year-old.

The Sorrentinos then revealed that they do not typically respond to negative comments on social media.

“If you respond to a fool, it only proves that there are two fools, which means you are never going to win that argument. So you might as well just restrict them,” said Mike.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star asserted that he is aware that people are allowed to express their differing opinions. However, he believes that the negative comments he has received are often “clouded with jealousy, ego, and emotions that [the commenters] haven’t worked through themselves.” Lauren then noted that she has not been as active on social media since the birth of their son, Romeo, on May 26, 2021. She also shared that public figures, such as herself, “have to be used to” negative attention.

“You have to let things roll off your back and you have to really just not care at all,” said the 36-year-old.

Lauren noted the couple’s ability to remain unphased by negativity is partly due to the fact that they have been in the spotlight for many years.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Social Media in 2019

The Sorrentinos are not the only “Jersey Shore” cast members to discuss social media. In a March 2019 interview with New York Magazine, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared how she navigates social media. She revealed that she prefers to be transparent about her life online.

“People follow you to follow your life. Me, I don’t sugar coat my life. I like showing me being disgusting and my kids fighting. I like to show 100 percent of what’s going on,” said the 33-year-old.

She also noted that she does respond to her fans on social media.

“When you have a lot of followers, you need to actually engage with them, answer their DMs, comment on their comments, just basically make time for it,” said the mother-of-three.

READ NEXT: Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Confirms Split From Christian Biscardi