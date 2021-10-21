PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps of Cast & Crew

The cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is currently shooting the show’s fifth season. In October 2021, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared behind-the-scenes photos of the series’ stars and crew members, presumably while they were filming season 5.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shared Photos With His Instagram Followers

On October 20, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino uploaded a post that showed the MTV personality and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, posing together at the restaurant The Butcher’s Block, located in Long Branch, New Jersey. Lauren sported a long-sleeved black dress with a thigh-slit, while Mike wore a black T-shirt underneath a matching button-up and a pair of distressed jeans. In the caption of the post, the 39-year-old referenced that he and Lauren are parents to a 5-month child named Romeo.

“Mom & Dad flex,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the Sorrentinos.

“Cutest couple ever! [fire emoji] [red heart emoji],” wrote one fan.

“Yall look amazing!!! [red heart emoji],” added another commenter.

“Mom and Dad lookin good!” shared a third Instagram user.

Mike shared two separate posts on October 21. The first upload featured two photos. In the first image, the Sorrentinos stood outside of The Butcher’s Block with a cameraman in the background. The following picture showed Lauren posing by herself on a brick pathway.

“We got a Situation [green check mark emoji],” captioned Mike.

The final post consisted of five photos taken inside of The Butcher’s Block. The first picture showed Mike and Lauren sitting next to each other. Mike put his arm around his “Jersey Shore” Family Vacation” castmate Pauly D, Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., in the second snap. The show’s production team can be seen in the background of the photo. In the third photo, Lauren posed with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who was holding a glass of wine. The fourth picture featured Pauly D, his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, and their “Double Shot at Love” co-star Vinny Guadagnino. The final snap consisted of a group shot that showed that Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and her fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello were also present at the dinner.

“Family vibes [dizzy symbol emoji],” wrote Mike in the post’s caption.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Discussed Becoming a ‘Jersey Shore’ Star in 2019

In a 2019 YouTube video, alongside his wife, Mike Sorrentino explained how he became a “Jersey Shore” star. He explained that while working as a fitness model “in 2008, [he] was discovered by Anthony Beltempo who worked at that time for VH1″ for what was originally conceived as “a competition show.” He noted that once MTV took over the reality series, it had turned into “a living and working together type show.” Mike noted because the show went through so many changes over the course of a year, he “really had to believe in [himself] when no one else did.”

“Every single month I would get a call from the producer saying this show is gonna be the hottest show, you’re going to be one of the biggest characters, and every single month nothing happened so about 12 months later I get the phone call that it got picked up, aka greenlit, and the show was going to start,” said the MTV personality.

