Mike Sorrentino Dishes on What Fans Can Expect From the New Season

After a months-long hiatus, MTV’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is finally coming back on the air. The second part of season 4 will premiere on June 3. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren recently discussed what fans can expect from the upcoming season, which was filmed in the Poconos Mountains, located in Pennsylvania.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Shared Information About the Next Season on Their Podcast

On the May 18 episode of their podcast, “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” the couple, who is currently expecting their first child, asserted that viewers will enjoy the new episodes. Lauren stated that she is “so excited to see this season air.”

“I just feel like this season was so authentically different,” said the MTV star.

Mike interjected that this was “the first season” that his wife was a full-time cast member. Lauren then revealed that “it was a different experience because [producers] also allowed other significant others to be there the whole time.” She explained that she believes when the cast films with their partners, it gives fans a more genuine viewing experience.

“When you allow people to be their authentic lives of what’s happening outside of the show, the show is only going to get better because people are more natural, and more themselves, and more comfortable, and happier because their family’s there, so it’s just like — I feel like the show is that much better because it is really integrating and meshing with everyone’s home life now which is so cool,” said the mother-to-be.

She went on to say that her pregnancy, Deena Buckner’s pregnancy, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s engagement to Zack “24” Carpinello will be covered in the upcoming season. She also teased that Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira, will bring some drama to the show.

“You know Angelina and her husband show up, good, bad, or indifferent they’re there… she always likes to come in hot so that was a lot of fun,” said Lauren.

She then referred to the fact that Nicole “Snooki” LaValle will have a recurring role in the upcoming season after quitting in season 3.

“That is amazing and we’re so excited to have her back. I think we all cried when she surprised us and showed up,” said Lauren.

Mike also noted that the couple revealed their son’s name to their castmates while filming the show. Lauren explained that they decided to tell their co-stars what name they had settled on because they had been “bugging [them].” She clarified that fans “will know the [baby’s] name before that episode airs,” as she is due later this month.

The Sorrentinos Have Given a Few Hints About Their Son’s Name

While the couple has not yet publicly released the name, they did provide a few hints while speaking to US Weekly in April. During the interview, Lauren stated that “it’s very unique and something [she and Mike] both love.”

“It does have a special meaning,” revealed the 36-year-old.

Mike also noted that fans will most likely not be surprised by the name.

“Obviously, when we finally reveal it, you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that].’ It’s a very strong name,” said the 38-year-old.

