Mike Sorrentino on How His Prison Stay Helped Him During The Pandemic

As fans of the MTV reality series “Jersey Shore” are aware, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has made it his priority to stay in shape. The 38-year-old and his wife, Lauren, are awaiting the arrival of their first child, who is due in May. During a recent joint interview on the Daily Pop, the Staten Island native commented on if he believed parenthood will have a negative impact on his chiseled physique. He suggested that he will continue to work out and noted for the past “ten to twenty years” he has used the gym “to be [his] best self.” The father-to-be went on to say that exercising has helped him maintain his sobriety.

Later in the interview, Mike also addressed how his workout routine has been affected by the pandemic. While most gyms have been closed, he explained that his eight-month prison sentence in 2019 for tax evasion prepared him to work out without proper equipment.

“I’ve been doing a lot of outside work outs. Coming from going to prison for the past year, you find a way or you find an excuse,” said the reality television star.

He then proceeded to describe his daily at-home exercise regimen.

“I’m outside working out from an hour to two hours doing 500 push ups, 100 pull ups. There are no excuses. I’m doing sprints up my driveway,” revealed Mike.

He also noted that owning the supplement company Brotrition has given him the incentive to continue to work on his physicality.

Mike Sorrentino Recently Talked About Prison Conditions on His Podcast

In a recent episode of the Sorrentinos’ podcast “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” Mike spoke briefly about prison conditions. Lauren explained that she needed to pack her towels in her hospital bag because the ones provided are low-quality, similar to what would be available in jail.

“Keep in mind honey that I did go to prison and the conditions in prison were deplorable,” responded Mike.

Later in the podcast, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star also discussed that he found comfort in his sobriety and Christian faith while he was serving his prison sentence.

“My faith played a big role in my recovery, definitely my time in prison,” explained Mike. “Because I had been already doing the right thing before prison. You know, I was two or three years sober. You know, doing the right things, making the right decisions, and they still sent me to prison for almost a year. So I just had to rely on my faith knowing that everything happens for a reason.”

The Reality Television Star Also Gave an Update on His Probation Status

While speaking on the podcast, Mike also asserted that he “paid back [his] debt to society,” by paying off his “fines” and “restitution.” He explained that since he was released from prison in September 2019, he has focused on bettering himself. He also gave an update on his probation status.

“You know, we’re also caught up on community service right now and technically, I’ll be off of probation in September which I’ll probably throw a party actually. I saw my probation officer recently, said everything is good,” said Mike.

He then confided that he did not believe media outlets will report on the fact that his “community service is caught up.” However, he stated that he is fine with “fly[ing] under the radar” and hopes he inspires others to not “give up.”

