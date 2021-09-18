Mike Sorrentino Shares Adorable Picture of Snooki’s Youngest Child

“Jersey Shore” stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have gotten closer over the years. In fact, Mike recently referred to one of Polizzi’s children as “his nephew” on Instagram.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shared a Picture of Himself Posing With Polizzi’s Youngest Child

The post, uploaded on September 16, showed Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino holding Polizzi’s youngest son, Angelo, who turned 2 in May 2021. The MTV star smiled at the photographer, while Angelo ignored the camera. The 2-year-old wore a white tank top and a pair of black pants. A television playing a scene seemingly from the 2016 animated film “The Secret Life of Pets” can be seen in the black ground.

“Uncle BDS in the building with his nephew Angelo [hearts surrounding a smiling face emoji] @snooki,” wrote Mike in the caption.

Polizzi was quick to comment on the post.

“Love this!! [folded hands emoji],” wrote the mother-of-three.

Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino also left three red heart emojis in the comments section. Quite a few fans also commented on the picture, with many pointing out that Angelo’s pants were the same color as Mike’s top.

“I thought you were carrying half a baby [crying laughing emoji],” wrote one social media user.

“I absolutely did not see his torso and got so scared,” added another fan.

Other commenters noted that they appreciated the picture.

“I love this so much! You don’t even understand. How times have changed!” exclaimed a fan.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shared That She & Mike ‘The Situation’ Have Discussed Parenthood

During a June 2021 interview with In Touch Weekly, Polizzi shared that she has talked about parenthood with Mike, whose son, Romeo was born in May 2021. She noted that her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star has been “texting [her] like, ‘Are we ever going to get sleep again?’”

“And I’m like no. I never get sleep and we’re never gonna sleep because we’re always going to be worried about our babies even when they’re like 40. So I was like yeah, you know, but you’ll get used to it, so yeah it’s like all the new parenting stuff is hitting them and they’re like, oh my god,” said Polizzi.

She also noted that she would like the entire “Jersey Shore” cast and their children to have a meet-up.

“We’ve never done that so I’m hoping in the future that we could do that because that picture would be insane. Like I would frame that picture. Blow it up, it would be so cute,” asserted the 33-year-old.

While speaking to In Touch Weekly, Polizzi also shared that she would like one more addition to her family.

“I always wanted four kids, four is like my universe number so I feel like it needs to happen,” said the reality television star.

She then shared that her husband, Jionni LaValle, does not want another child.

“I asked Jionni and he’s like we’re done but I feel like it’s just so chaotic because Angelo’s two, so he’s crawling around everywhere so it’s a lot right now but I feel like once he’s like 4 and he starts to become independent. I’ll ask him again. We’ll see,” said Polizzi.

