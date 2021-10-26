PHOTOS: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Adorable Photo of Her Daughter

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, best known for her appearances on “Jersey Shore” and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” recently shared an adorable photo of her and daughter Meilani on Instagram.

JWoww Shared a Picture of Her Daughter Meilani with Her Instagram Followers

On October 25, 2021, Jenni shared a picture of her and her seven-year-old daughter Meilani in matching outfits on Instagram. She captioned the post, “My girl is growing up so fast. [crying-face emoji, red heart emoji] matching outfits.” She tagged Fashion Nova and Fashion Nova Kids in the post. Jenni has a paid partnership with Fashion Nova Kids and regularly posts pictures featuring the brand’s apparel on her Instagram.

Fans gushed over the mom and daughter duo in the comments. One Instagram user commented, “you have such a beautiful daughter jwoww [pink heart emoji]. Another Instagram user wrote, “How stinking cute. She is for sure your twin.”

The “Jersey Shore” star regularly posts pictures of her and her daughter wearing matching Fashion Nova outfits on Instagram. In October 2021, Jenni posted a photo of her and Meilani rocking matching leopard print coats on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “This might be one of my favorite looks @novakids @fashionnova [black heart emoji].

Jenni’s followers loved the matching leopard print look. One Instagram user commented, “I love the mom and daughter duo you’re both beautiful and stylish !! [red heart emoji].

Jenni Shared a Video of Her and Meilani Baking Together on Instagram

Jenni and Meilani don’t just bond over fashion. They also love to bake together. The reality TV star regularly posts videos of her and Meilani baking on Instagram, a series Jenni calls “Cooking It Up.” On September 21, 2021, Jenni posted a video of her and Meilani making Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins. In the caption, she wrote, “Meilani is obsessed with lemon poppy seed muffins. Our local bakery stopped making them, so we figured why not make them on our own?”

In the video, Jenni talks viewers through the process of making the muffins with the help of her mini-me (Meilani). At the end of the video, they both try their delicious homemade treat and give their final thoughts.

Fans reacted to the duo’s baking skills in the comments. One Instagram wrote, “She did such a good job! They look delicious!!” Another user wrote, “Awesome job looks delicious!”

JWoww Said Motherhood ‘Completely Changed Her’

In a 2018 exclusive interview with Ok! Magazine, Jenni said motherhood “completely changed her life. ”

“It’s hard work, and being a working mom can be tricky as I hate being away from them, but everything I do is for my children,” she told the publication.

The reality TV star gave birth to her first child, Meilani, in July 2014. In May 2016, she gave birth to her son, Greyson. Her son was diagnosed with autism in November 2018, according to People Magazine. Jenni has been open about her son’s condition. She talked about her son’s diagnosis in an interview with Hollywood Life in 2018.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she told the publication. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue.”

In 2018, Jenni told Ok! Magazine that motherhood has changed her for the better.

“I’ve become a much less selfish person and much more patient. They’ve made me a much better person. I don’t even remember my life before them,” she told the outlet.





JWOWW Mom Confession Travel Guilt! Hey guys, welcome back! So I have a mom confession: I feel super guilty when I travel for work and would love to hear how you working moms out there cope when you’re away from your babies! Let me know in the comments below! For More Check out: Roger's Best One Liners | Jenni &… 2017-10-11T16:00:11Z

Jenni opens up about the difficult parts of motherhood on her Youtube channel. In October 2017, she uploaded a Youtube video titled, “JWOWW Mom Confession Travel Guilt!” In the video, she tells viewers about how hard it was to be away from her kids during a recent work trip to France. She tells viewers that seeing how happy her children were when she came home made her feel better.