Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Relationship Status Questioned by Fans

Jersey Shore fans are questioning the status of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s relationship. The former MTV reality star got engaged to Christian Biscardi in March 2019 after two years of dating. The two were supposed to marry last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials twice, according to Us Weekly.

Now, some fans think the “Jersey Shore” sweetheart is single once again. Here’s why:

Sammi & Christian Appear to Have Stopped Following Each Other on Social Media

Fans have noticed that Sammi, 34, and Christian 31, no longer appear to be following each other on Instagram. According to ScreenRant, Sammi also erased Christian’s name from her Instagram bio, which now only touts her business ventures, and she stopped posting pics with her fiance months ago. While she does still have some photos of Christian on her Instagram page, they are old.

In Touch Weekly also noted that Christian removed most of his photos with the Sweetheart Styles founder from his social media page and that he now has his Facebook relationship status set to single.

Longtime fans know that the couple used to constantly post photos of each other and they even launched a YouTube channel together called “Sam and Christian TV.” But the last two videos have featured Sammi solo. Christian has not appeared on the channel since December 2020.

In the comments section to her latest Instagram photo, fans asked Sammi what was going on.

“Is ur engagement over?” one fan asked.

“I think it may be,” another chimed in. “He deleted just about every photo of her. Sad.”

In Recent Months, Sammi Seemed to Focus on Her Businesses More Than Her Wedding

Sammi has not publicly spoken about the status of her relationship with Christian. But one of the reasons she did not return for the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” reboot was because she didn’t want her relationship in the public eye.

In 2018, the year the MTV reboot made its debut, Us Weekly shared a photo of Sammi and Christian that she captioned, “My strength @thestrengthspot.” When the couple got engaged the following year, Sammi proclaimed to be “completely overwhelmed with happiness.”

“Yesterday was the best day of my life!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, per Us. ”I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi. I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Christian joked that he was “equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put a ring on it 76,000 times a day.”

But wedding updates were few and far between. In March 2020, Sammi shared a photo from Castle Couture, where she noted she “said yes to the dress.” But actual photos of her wearing wedding dresses seem to be reserved for a series of modeling photoshoots.

In fact, since that time, the bride-to-be seemed to have been more focused on her business ventures than her wedding planning. On the heels of the success of her online shop, Sammi recently announced she is opening a brick-and-mortar store on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey. Sammi’s Sweetheart Coast boutique is set to open later this month.