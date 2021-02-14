Snooki Responds to Backlash After She Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi defended herself after she was accused of not being careful in the days before she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Valentine’s Day, the 33-year-old former Jersey Shore star revealed she is isolating in her bedroom after finding out she has coronavirus. Snooki told her 14 million Instagram followers that her husband, Jionni LaValle, and their three kids do not have the virus.

“I have Covid,” Snooki wrote. “I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.”

Snooki Was Slammed on Social Media As Some Followers Called Her Out For Having a Super Bowl Party Last Weekend

Although Snooki claimed that she has been careful, in comments to her post some followers called her out for having a Super Bowl party just one week ago.

“And you had a Super Bowl party at your house smh,” one person wrote.

“You were not careful you had a Super Bowl party at your house! Irresponsible,” another added.

Others pointed out that Snooki has been seen with people outside of her family in her recent social media posts, including her best friend Jenni ‘JWoww”Farley and her podcast co-host Joey Camasta.

“You post with people who are not your immediate family …. Joey… Jenni,” one follower wrote to Snooki.

Snooki Clapped Back at Her Critics on Instagram & Insisted That She Has Kept Her Circle to ‘Family’

In response to her critics, Snooki explained that she did not have a Super Bowl party and had just invited her immediate family over to watch her debut in the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial.

“I didn’t have a party,” Snooki wrote. ‘I had the same family members I’ve been seeing every Sunday over to watch my commercial. Half are vaccinated, and we all practice social distancing and be as safe as we can. Unfortunately, this can happen. Now we are doing our best to feel better. There is no need to attack.”

“I’ve been around my immediate family,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote in a separate comment. “We all stay home and safe. That’s who was over. Same people I have been seeing for family dinners. Half have the vaccine. We practice safety as best as we can. Unfortunately, someone was asymptotic. It can happen. “

Several commenters pointed out to Snooki that the COVID-19 vaccine does not prevent an infected person from spreading the virus to others.

“Unfortunately the vaccine does not prevent getting corona, you will be asymptomatic, but can still spread it,” one follower wrote to Snooki.

“Even with the vaccine you can carry it and spread it. Get better Snooks,” another wrote.

Others warned Snooki to have her family retested, and some asked her if she will be closing her Snooki Shop store now that she knows she has COVID.

“You have to trace every encounter…you have to let shoppers at your store know… this is exactly how it spreads around the community,” one commenter wrote.

Snooki did not answer the question about her store, but she revealed that she has been in quarantine ever since she started feeling sick.

“I haven’t left my room since I felt sick and we are spraying and washing everything,” she told fans.

