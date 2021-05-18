Why Snooki Got Into a Fight at ‘Unscripted’ Filming: Report

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was not pleased when someone made a joke about the hit reality TV show during MTV’s first-ever edition of “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.” Host Nikki Glaser made a remark about the “Jersey Shore” stars, which Snooki did not find amusing. The pint-sized reality star and comedian “went at it,” after Snooki was offended by Nikki’s monologue, according to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly.

“Nikki made a joke about the Jersey Shore cast and said something like, ‘I’m surprised you guys are still alive,’ and Snooki didn’t think it was funny and lashed out,” an insider told the publication on May 17. “They were going at it for real.”

“Jersey Shore” was won the Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award at the inaugural edition of “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.”

“The ‘Reality Royalty’ recognizes the legacy of reality greatness. Over the past 12 years, the cast of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ has continuously brought the laughs, creating some of the most memorable reality TV show moments of all-time,” MTV said in a press release. “On May 17th, MTV will honor the cast to recognize their unforgettable impact across reality television.”

Only Half of the Cast Showed up to the Awards Show

Not all the members of “Jersey Shore” showed up to the event. In addition to Snooki physically attending, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley helped her accept the award. Deena Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and DJ “Pauly D” DelVecchio showed up virtually.

Noticeably missing from the event was Ronnie Magro, who announced he would be bowing out of “Jersey Shore” after his second domestic violence arrest. The felony charges against Ronnie were dropped, but he’s slated to appear in front of a Los Angeles judge on June 29 for violating his probation.

Ronnie was sentenced to three years of probation in May 2020 after he pleaded no contest to the incident that involved ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. The second incident involved Ronnie’s current girlfriend, Saffire Matos, who he’s been dating since last fall.

It’s Unclear if Snooki Is Returning to ‘Jersey Shore’

Snooki surprised fans when her trailer for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation dropped and showed the self-proclaimed meatball popping out of cake. She previously said she was retiring from the reality show after a massive fight at Angelina’s wedding.

When she made the announcement in December 2019, Snooki said she didn’t want to be away from her three children: Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelina. “I don’t like partying three days in a row,” she said. “It’s just not my life anymore.”

Between showing up to the “Unscripted” awards and making a cameo appearance, it could be possible that Snooki decides to rejoin her famous cast members.

The star was proud of her achievement, posting a picture of herself with her golden popcorn award. “10+ years in the making & we finally won popcorns!” she wrote on Instagram. “So grateful & thankful for our fans, production company & Mtv family! Congrats to my roomies, second fam, best friends since 2009. love yew.”

Don’t miss season four B of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” when it returns Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Snooki Accused of Enabling Ronnie Magro After His Arrest