Snooki Throws WWE-Themed Party For Her Son’s 9th Birthday

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi threw a summertime party, but it wasn’t like the wild parties she took part in during her early “Jersey Shore” days.

The mom of three threw a birthday bash for her oldest child, Lorenzo LaValle, as he turned nine years old. Snooki used her son’s favorite pastime for the party theme as the famous family celebrated with friends at their beach house in Toms River, New Jersey.

Snooki Threw a WWE-Themed Party for Lorenzo

Snooki recently told Us Weekly that her son is on “YouTube a lot because he watches WWE.” So perhaps it’s no surprise that wrestling was the theme for his birthday party.

The “Jersey Shore” star shared photos from the bash on Instagram. In one pic, the birthday boy posed with his parents and siblings, Giovanna and Angelo, in front of a cake shaped like a wrestling ring with Lorenzo’s name spelled out on it in black letters. A large banner featuring some wrestling legends could also be seen in the background.

Snooki captioned the pics to say that she had “such a fun day” celebrating her first baby’s ninth birthday and she added that she can’t wait to see him “kill it in the ring one day.” Snooki also tagged the Asbury Park, New Jersey bakery, Confections of a Rockstar, for the elaborate cake.

Several of Snooki’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars commented on the photos.

“I love birthdays!” wrote DJ Pauly DelVecchio.

“Beautiful family,” added Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Snooki shared even more photos and videos on her Instagram story. In the clips, the full party décor was shown. A long dining room table featured red and black balloons and a gold number “9” decoration. In addition to the party cake, the food spread included an antipasto platter, a taco bar and a tray of donuts, as well as a full spread of Italian dishes including sausage and peppers, parmesan, and salads. There was also a refrigerator filled with the vodka-based hard seltzer, High Noon.

Footage outside showed some of the party guests in the pool of Snooki’s waterfront home as well as guests lounging on the massive deck overlooking the water.

The party went into the evening and included a piñata for the kids to bust open, according to Snooki’s Instagram story.

Snooki Posted a Birthday Slideshow For Her Son

Snooki also paid tribute to her firstborn with a separate slideshow featuring photos from his childhood. The mom of three shared a photo of her snuggling with her son, as well as an older pic of him dressed in a white suit. There was also a baby pic of Lorenzo playing on a toy slide, and another of Snooki reading to him when he was a toddler. The final snap showed Snooki holding her newborn son in the hospital nine years ago.

“I’M CRYING,” Snooki captioned the pics. “Happy 9TH BIRTHDAY to my first baby!! You made me a mommy & changed my life forever. I love you SO much squirrel & so blessed to be your mom. Now let’s celebrate WWE style, my future wrestler!”

Snooki’s post received comments from many of her “Jersey Shore” co-stars including Deena Cortese and Lauren Sorrentino. And an old friend even chimed in to wish birthday greetings to Snooki’s son.

“Happy Birthday Lorenzo!” commented former “Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

