Vinny Guadagnino Shades Costar’s Husband

Vinny Guadagnino posted a snarky comment aimed at Angelina Pivarnick’s husband, Chris Larangeira. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star reacted to a photo posted by his longtime co-star’s spouse on social media.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Chris, 42, posed in a car as she showed off his tattoos and a new beard. In the caption to the post, the New Jersey sanitation worker shared some words of “wisdom” with his followers.

“You only get one crack at this thing called life, so do whatever makes you happy. Unless it is crack, Don’t do that sh-t!!” he wrote.

Chris’ post received hundreds of comments, including one from his wife, who wrote, “RIGHT ON POINT!”

But he received a less favorable comment from Vinny, 33, who wrote, “Yasss Another midlife crisis post!”

Chris fired back at Vinny to clarify things. “No crisis, life is good,” he wrote.

Several followers chimed in to tell Vinny his comment was “stupid” and to accuse him of being “bitter” about Chris’ marriage to Angelina.

“Corny just tell the guy u want his wife already it’s getting old bro,” one follower wrote.

Even Angelina weighed in. “@vinnyguagagnino cornball at its finest,” she replied, before adding, “DONT you have love to find. Skiddadle!”

Vinny Gave a Speech at Angelina & Chris’ Wedding Re-Do Last Year

Fans know that Vinny and Angelina briefly hooked up in the early days of Jersey Shore, and their flirtatious behavior and “tension” has been noted by fans over the years. Some even think Vinny is obsessed with Angelina and in love with her.

When Angelina and Chris got married on the third season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny was even shown looking sad. But he stepped up when the couple renewed their vows on the following season of the MTV reality show. Vinny rocked a pink bridesmaid gown and delivered a touching speech in an attempt to undo the damage caused by the controversial speech that bridesmaids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese delivered at Angelina’s first wedding.

“Angelina’s husband, aka Mr. Handsome, is a garbage man,” Vinny famously said, per TooFab, before adding that while “some people think that might be a modest way to make a living,” being a garbage man comes with “good pension and benefits.”

Some viewers felt that Vinny’s grand gesture was his way of dealing with his feelings for Angelina.

Vinny Will Look For Love on the 3rd Season of ‘A Double Shot at Love’

Some Jersey Shore fans think Angelina and Chris are having marital problems. In a confessional on the wedding episode, Angelina revealed that she did not consummate her marriage to Chris on their wedding night and that they are rarely intimate.

As for Vinny, he will be looking for love again on the third season of A Double Shot at Love, which was recently renewed by MTV. Vinny will look for his soulmate with the help of pal Pauly D and Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall, whom he met on the first season of the dating show, according to People.

