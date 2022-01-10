John Stamos on Bob Saget’s Death: Tweet Says He Is ‘Gutted’ & ‘Heartbroken’

John Stamos wrote on Twitter that he was “gutted” and “heartbroken” over the death of his longtime friend, Bob Saget. The duo starred in “Full House” together and remained close over the years. Saget was found dead in an Orlando, Florida hotel room Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was 65.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement that Saget had died. While they did not specify a cause of death for the actor, they said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Said Saget & Stamos Were ‘A Huge Part of Many of Our Childhoods’

You, Bob, and Dave were such a huge part of so many of our childhoods. It's so heartbreaking to lose someone you feel you knew when you were a child. — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) January 10, 2022

“You, Bob, and Dave were such a huge part of so many of our childhoods. It’s so heartbreaking to lose someone you feel you knew when you were a child,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“this,” another person wrote in a reply. “i started crying in the shower, surprised how sad this made me. but it’s our childhood.”