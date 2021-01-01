Justin Bieber New Year’s Eve Concert Time 2020: When Does it Start?

Justin Bieber’s New Year‘s Eve concert is formally titled “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber.” The livestream will begin on Dec. 31 at 7:15 p.m., pacific time, with Bieber’s performance scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

So for those who live on the east coast, you’ll be able to ring in the new year with the Biebs, himself. If you live on the west coast, or in another time zone, then you’ll watch the concert either earlier or later than exactly midnight on the new year.

To watch Bieber‘s New Year’s Eve performance online, all you have to do is go to the official concert website. If you’re a T Mobile customer, then you’re in luck: tickets to Bieber’s New Year’s Eve concert are free for all T Mobile customers. All you have to do is provide your account information, and you’ll be good to go to watch the performance.

For all other Beliebers who are not T Mobile customers, you can buy a ticket for $25. Including service fees, the ticket will cost you $26.41, which might be the cheapest Bieber concert ticket you’ll ever find.

Bieber Explains Why He Partnered With T Mobile for the Concert Livestream

In a statement earlier this year, Bieber explained why he decided to partner with T Mobile to perform on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” he said. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

In another Instagram post, Bieber wrote, “Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all”

Bieber Is Performing at a Top-Secret Location in Los Angeles for the Livestream

Bieber is performing at a top secret, super special location in Los Angeles for the livestream. According to People Magazine, the performance will take place at an “iconic LA venue,” which has not been disclosed to the public.

The magazine also confirmed that Bieber will be signing a myriad of his recent hits, including “Holy.” Fans can also expect some of his older hits, including “What Do You Mean” and “Sorry.” He and his crew have been undergoing routine COVID-19 tests throughout rehearsals, as well.

On Dec. 31, Bieber took to Instagram to make a last-minute push for anyone who hasn’t signed up for the livestream to do so immediately. Sharing a photo of himself and wife Hailey, Bieber wrote, “Just a couple, with matching jackets, beanies (tuques) if ur Canadian and coffee ready to bring in the new year with our friends and family!! Hope to see u there it’s ur last chance http://www.justinbiebernye.com“