WATCH: Justin Bieber Lip Syncs to the Grinch

Justin Bieber provided the ultimate holiday cheer for Beliebers on Monday night: a perfect lip sync rendition of one of the most infamous monologues in Christmas movie history.

Bieber lip synced a scene from Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Specifically, he mimicked the part where Cindy Loohoo asks the Grinch if he wants to be the “Holiday Cheermeister,” and the Grinch responds.

You can watch the video below.

WATCH: Bieber Provides a Pitch-Perfect Imitation of the Grinch

Justin Bieber just made my whole entire day posting this Instagram story quoting the grinch 😭i love this man pic.twitter.com/ZJRc6w4s9L — shan (@heyitshanaynay) December 15, 2020

It’s pretty clear that Bieber is really getting into the holiday festivities this year. In addition to posting his Grinch-tastic monologue to Instagram, he recently shared a time lapse video of he and wife Hailey decorating their Christmas tree.

In a subsequent photo, Bieber provided his fans with an up-close picture of his tree. He and Hailey appear to have eclectic taste in ornaments: in the picture, one can see cats dressed like Santa Claus, dogs with green hats, gingerbread men, and more.

Later, Bieber shared a side-by-side comparison that a fan had made, showing one year where Bieber decorated his Christmas tree alone, and this year, where he decorated his tree with Hailey. “Way better with you baby,” He captioned the photo.

Bieber Played His Own Holiday Music While Decorating His Christmas Tree

In his time lapse video of him and Hailey decorating a Christmas tree, Bieber played his own holiday music for extra flare. Bieber released his holiday album, “Under the Mistletoe,” in 2011. The album includes 11 tracks, many of which are classics like “Silent Night,” Mariah Carey’s infamous “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” while others were original songs, including the first single off the album, “Mistletoe.”

In 2020, Bieber’s holiday album was certified as double platinum, for selling over two million units cumulatively.