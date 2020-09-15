Inside Malika Haqq’s Relationship with O.T. Genasis & Parenthood

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian’s bff and frequent member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently celebrated her baby Ace’s six-month birthday on September 14. She and ex-boyfriend rapper O.T. Genasis welcomed their first son together on March 14, 2020.

Haqq and Flores dated on and off for two years

Odis Oliver Flores, better known by his stage name O.T. Genasis, and Haqq began dating in November of 2017. The two started dating shortly after Haqq broke up with Ronnie Ortiz-Margo from the show Jersey Shore. Haqq and Flores seriously dated for a few months, before Haqq posted a black photo on Instagram, writing, “Love doesn’t fail, people do.”

The two stayed fairly quiet about their relationship for a few months, until October of 2018 when the “CoCo” singer posted an “Open Love Letter” to Haqq on Instagram. He wrote, “To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it.”

The two reconciled and continued dating until June 2019 when Haqq made their breakup Instagram official. Haqq posted an Instagram with the simple yet clear caption, “Single.” A source told PEOPLE that because of Flores’s work, “It was hard for them both give 100 percent.” The source added, “There’s no bad blood between them. She is for sure single.”

Malika Haqq announced her pregnancy four months later

In late September, Haqq announced via Instagram that she was pregnant. In an Instagram post, Haqq wrote, “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” At the time, Haqq hadn’t officially announced who was the father of her child.

Throughout her pregnancy, Haqq remained active on social media, posting with her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, sharing the sex of her baby, and showing off her Christmas gifts to him even before he was born. But Haqq remained quiet about who the baby daddy was until a month before she gave birth.

Khole Kardashian threw Haqq a baby shower

Towards the end of her pregnancy, Haqq’s bff Khloe threw her a teddy-bear-themed baby shower. During the baby shower, Haqq gave a heartfelt speech, thanking her friends and family and also revealing the identity of her baby’s father. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Haqq said.

Flores also confirmed the news with an Instagram post from Haqq’s baby shower. He wrote, “My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!” Since the baby shower, Haqq has remained quiet on details pertaining to her and Flores’s co-parenting relationship.

Haqq confides in Khloe Kardashian about the reality of being a single parent

In a preview for season 19 of KUWTK, they show Haqq’s gorgeous baby shower with plenty of balloons, teddy bears, and laughter. But during a voiceover, Haqq tells Khloe, “I don’t want to be nine months pregnant, doing it alone.” Kardashian responds saying, “Why carry this negativity? Let’s just let go.” Since the couple’s breakup in June of 2019, it appears they have not rekindled their love.

KUWTK airs Thursday, September 17, and the episode will feature Haqq’s baby shower and all the effort Kardashian put into planning the event.

Haqq and Flores welcomed Ace Flores March 14

Two days after baby Ace’s arrival, Haqq posted an Instagram with Ace’s tiny hand in her and Flores’s hands. Haqq’s Instagram feed is flooded with adorable photos of Ace, but she hasn’t tagged Flores in any pictures since Ace’s announcement. Flores continues to spend quality father-son time together, as he shows in a super sleepy pic of Ace via Instagram.

Heavy has reached out to Haqq’s reps for comment.

READ NEXT: Fans Want to Know If Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Back Together