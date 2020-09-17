Ex-Basketball Star Says Kanye West Was Kicked Off Twitter for 12 Hours

Rick Fox – a former NBA player – tweeted that Kanye West had informed him Twitter removed the rapper from the platform for 12 hours. Fox tweeted, “My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours.” Fox has yet to follow up the claim.

West’s alleged removal follows his accusations against Randall Lane

Earlier today, the presidential candidate shared a screenshot from his phone which appeared to be the contact information for Randall Lane, the editor of Forbes, after calling him a “white supremacist.” Lane is the editor of Forbes Magazine as well as the chief content officer of Forbes Media.

The tweet – which Twitter removed within an hour as “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules” – read, “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.” West attached a screenshot of a contact in his phone listed as “Randall Forbes,” including the phone number. Public records have confirmed that this phone number belonged to Lane.

By sharing such personal information on Twitter, West violated the Twitter guidelines and policies. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the tweet was in violation of the rule, but the spokesperson didn’t detail any further details in regards to West’s alleged removal.

West has been on a Twitter spree since September 14

Since September 14, the rapper has tweeted a variety of unsupported claims. night, he accused Sony and Universal of slavery. “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.”

Earlier today, West shared an eight-second video that shows what appears to be him urinating on a Grammy Award with the caption, “Trust me … I WONT STOP.” The video point-of-view shows someone with white and black shoes and light blue pants urinating on a Grammy Award thrown into a toilet.

West has not directly said if he is the one urinating on the Grammy Award. He doesn’t speak in the video, but there’s conversations from other people going on in the background. The video is also too blurry to tell if West’s name is on the actual Grammy Award itself.

Prior to the urinating Tweet, West released over 100 individual screenshots of pages from various contracts with Universal. He tweeted, “Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these.”

West hasn’t tweeted for several hours

West’s final tweet of the day came 20 minutes after sharing his personal contact information for Lane on September 16. His last tweet – published at 11:29a.m.ET – accused record labels of unfair contracts. Fox sent out his tweet regarding West at 6:24p.m. ET that same day.

Since his final tweet sent out early afternoon, West has stayed quiet until Fox’s tweet suggesting why he has done so.

