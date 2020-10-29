Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Latest Kardashian Controversy

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the Kardashians’ latest family vacation and the controversy that followed. Kim Kardashian turned 40-years-old on October 21, and around that time, she told her close friends and family to pack for a tropical trip. The family kept quiet on social media for five days until they returned home.

Shortly after flying back from their mysterious tropical destination, the sisters posted their adventures on social media. Fans were immediately outraged that the family felt comfortable taking a vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost every guest in attendance posted on social media about the island getaway. Kim Kardashian posted a thread of tweets on October 27 explaining the trip and the safety precautions they took.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote in one tweet with a photo of the family enjoying their time.

Fans responded condemning the Kardashians’ actions. “It’s not a good look to share gleeful news like this while people are struggling and dying,” one user tweeted. “Look at me, I’m crazy rich, can get tested everyday, fly my friends to private islands and pretend the hell you’re living in doesn’t exist. Oh, wait, it doesn’t for me. I’m rich!”

A Twitter user responded, “Wow so fun my family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich!” Another user responded to a photo of a waiter wearing a mask in the photo, writing, “I had a feeling they weren’t the only ones on that island, making all their own food and everything. F*** the locals, though, right? They don’t count, they’re the help. I hope with all of my heart that none of the employees or locals get sick or otherwise negatively effected.”

Khloe Kardashian Stands by Her Sister’s Decision

Kim Kardashian’s family is sticking by her side while the sister faces scrutiny from fans and the media. Khloe Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, October 29 and gave her two cents on the situation. DeGeneres asked Kardashian details on the trip and why the family has been receiving backlash for it.

Kardashian explained that there were about 20 to 25 people in attendance, including every Kardashian family member except for Kylie Jenner. She added that nobody knew where they were going until they were on the plane. They knew they were going somewhere tropical, but Kim Kardashian waited to surprise them. The family has yet to spill where the exact destination was.

In regards to the controversy, Khloe Kardashian admitted she hasn’t heard a lot about it. “I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town,” the 36-year-old Good American founder told DeGeneres. She added, “But this year is a frustrating year. I get it, I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do for us, it was such a nice thing.”

Khloe Kardashian Said She Felt, ‘So Safe’ on the Trip

Many fans and followers were upset that the Kardashian family and inner circle felt comfortable putting the locals’ lives at risk. But Khloe Kardashian explained that those who hosted the family was happy to have them there. “Being there with all the precautions and everything we took, and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it,” she told DeGeneres.

She continued saying, “So many people said that we were their first party or guests that they’ve had there in months, and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there. It was really – we felt really good, and we felt so safe.”

The mom also backed up her sister’s safety plans and guidelines. “We felt so safe,” Kardashian told DeGeneres. “And we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it. It was such a beautiful experience, and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody. I mean I don’t want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened.”

