VIDEO: Kim Kardashian’s Father as a Hologram Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

Kim Kardashian shared a heartwarming video of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. as a hologram wishing her a happy birthday. The newly 40-year-old shared an emotional two-minute and 26-second of her father speaking to her. Kardashian’s husband, 43-year-old rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West gifted Kardashian the video for her birthday.

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” Kardashian wrote as a caption. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

The emotional video features Robert Kardashian telling his daughter he watches over her, her sisters, her brother, and her kids. The lifelike video includes specific details regarding his relationship with Kim Kardashian – even a soundbite from a song they listened to on their way to school.

Robert Kardashian said that he’s proud of Kardashian for her successful businesses and career. The hologram noted that more than anything else, he was proud of Kim Kardashian for studying law and following in his footsteps, as well as for representing his Armenian roots. He added that she married the most “genius” husband Kanye West.

The Video Made the Kardashians Emotional

The lifelike and detailed video would make most people emotional, let alone the Kardashian family. Kanye West presented the video to Kim Kardashian during the family’s surprise vacation celebrating Kardashian’s 40th birthday, according to TMZ. West showed the video to the entire group of guests, but after watching it several times, the family asked for some privacy to watch it just them, according to TMZ.

The video gave specific details that made the video more intimate and special to the family. Kardashian has talked about to West about her dad before, but West detailed the video in a way that would be extra meaningful for his wife. “Kanye spent a lot of time in the studio pouring over old video and audio of Robert to bring the vision to life, and AI was used to finish off the project, which Kanye started in early September,” TMZ reported via a source.

Story developing.