What Kris Jenner’s Mom Has Been Up to During the Pandemic

The Kardashians are tackling COVID-19 on the newest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Season 19 of the reality show temporarily stopped when the spread of COVID-19 hit the United States. The Kardashians continued to film themselves in quarantine and kept in touch with plenty of virtual hangouts.

Kris Jenner hosts a virtual lunch date with Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, during a season 19 KUWTK teaser. While the family chats, they all admit that quarantine has been a challenging time for them.

Kris Jenner confesses that the isolation has taken a toll on her. “I don’t know about you guys, but I have good days and bad,” Jenner tells them. “But it’s just about not being able to see you guys. I get really sad.”

Kim Kardashian then asks her mom how M.J. – Kris Jenner’s mom – has been holding up during COVID-19 quarantine. Kris Jenner breaks down crying and tells the family, “She is good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely,” she says. “The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down. We just drive around and just some familiar spots.”

Prior to quarantine, M.J. suffered an injury, so at the time, she had been home alone longer than many other people. “I just miss her,” Kris Jenner says. “I feel so bad because she’s lonely. She’s been in that apartment for two months because of her fracture…I really miss M.J. a lot. We always have things planned and talk about where we’re going to go and what we’re going to do. The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her.”

A Kardashian Tested Positive for COVID-19

Around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had the virus in mid-March, Kim Kardashian told GRAZIA that her husband Kanye West also contracted COVID-19. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.”

West himself admitted that he contracted the virus in an interview with Forbes in July. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” the 43-year-old rapper and presidential said in terms of symptoms. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Drake went on Instagram Live in mid-March to share that he tested negative for the virus.

Kim Kardashian said that she remembers taking care of her husband when things were still so uncertain. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” Kardashian told GRAZIA. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

Khloe Kardashian Admitted Her Family Struggled Transitioning to Normal Life

Khloe Kardashian explained that while staying at home with her family was hard, she’s now struggling with transitioning back to normal life. She added that her two-year-old daughter True Thompson – whom she shares with Tristan Thompson – has struggled with her mom going back to work.

“I’m sure most moms feel this way,” Kardashian told People on October 15. “When I would have to leave to go to work, all of our kids kind of were almost getting anxiety being separated from us.”

The 36-year-old Good American founder added that all her sisters’ kids felt the same way about their parents going back to work post-quarantine. “They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out,” she told People. “So it was [a] transition. Now, we’re in a really healthy, good place.”

