Fan Calls Out Kylie Jenner on Twitter

A fan accused Kylie Jenner of stealing via Twitter on October 8. At the time, the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was airing, and Kylie Jenner decided to live-tweet her reactions to the show. During the episode, Kylie and Kendall Jenner get into an argument over borrowing an outfit from Kourtney Kardashian.

One fan tweeted to Jenner, “why’d you steal her body suit”. Kylie Jenner retweeted the tweet and added the caption, “i didn’t steal anything!!! kourt gave it to me”

Earlier in the episode, the Kardashian-Jenner family decided to take a trip to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Kris Jenner even noted that the family was, “due for a good bonding session.” Things went awry when the sisters decided to go out instead of staying in like they normally do at the house.

Kendall Jenner admitted that she didn’t have an outfit to wear, so she claimed that Kourtney Kardashian offered to lend her an outfit. But Kylie Jenner was already wearing the requested outfit. Kylie Jenner tells Kendall Jenner that she looks cute in her current outfit, but Kendall Jenner insists that the outfit was for her, and the two start screaming at each other.

“Whatever, you’re a hater, you’re not going to ruin my f****** night,” Kylie Jenner tells her in the latest episode of KUWTK, as she dances past her. “I’m having a good time.” Kendall Jenner immediately responds, yelling, “You ruined my f****** night, so I can do whatever the f*** I want to.”

Kim Kardashian Accused Kourtney Kardashian of Stealing Her Style

While Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s argument over clothing is the most recent, it’s definitely not the first. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got into a major argument over a designer’s clothing on a season 17 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the episode, Kourtney Kardashian is trying on different dresses for her birthday party while Khloe Kardashian watches and gives her opinion. Kourtney Kardashian walks out in a vintage Dior pink mirror mosaic mini dress, and even though Khloe Kardashian says she loves it, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t sold. Khloe Kardashian suggests FaceTiming Kim Kardashian for her opinion, and Kourtney Kardashian responds, “I don’t know if I trust her opinion the most.”

Khloe Kardashian FaceTimes Kim Kardashian anyway, but mentions that Kourtney Kardashian preferred to call Kendall Jenner for her opinion. Kim Kardashian snaps back saying, “Well if she doesn’t care why do you keep on picking out all the same clothes?” Kourtney Kardashian immediately responds, saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’ve never dressed like you. I dress completely different than Kim.”

Kim Kardashian then explains in a confessional how she’s worked to cultivate special relationships with designers for years and doesn’t appreciate Kourtney Kardashian swooping in. “We have completely different looks,” Kourtney Kardashian tells her. “I’m not trying to copy your styles. But on a same designer, you can’t ban me from [them].” Kim Kardashian responds, “They said, ‘Sorry, Kourtney’s stylist pulled everything.’”

Kris Jenner Proved Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Raided Her Closet

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only family member to get into an argument with Kim Kardashian over clothing. Kris Jenner posted a side-by-side photo, as seen above, of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wearing her clothes in 2016. She captioned the photo, “Love this!!! Always raiding my closet, lol!! Just kidding… I love that I can pass on some of my favorite looks to my girls!!! First pic is Valentino from 1984, bathing suit pic is in Acapulco 1989!!! #proudmama #recycle #80sstyle #styleisforever” with two pink heart emojis.

When Kylie Jenner wore the same vintage pink Body Glove bathing suit in 2015, Kris Jenner posted another side-by-side Instagram of herself and her daughter wearing the suit. “Ohhhhhhh so THIS is where my vintage Body Glove bathing suit went!!!! @kyliejenner you are grounded! Wait, I can’t do that anymore you’re 18,” she wrote as the caption.

