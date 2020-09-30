Kylie Jenner Battling a Security Incident

Kylie Jenner’s makeup company Kylie Cosmetics has alerted its customers that there has been a “security incident” with Shopify – the company that manages its e-commerce platform. The makeup brand sent the email to previous and current customers on September 29, but the incident occurred between August 15 and September 15, 2020.

The makeup company said that the, “incident affected names, addresses, emails, product orders, and the last four digits of the credit card of our impacted customers.” Kylie Cosmetics did confirm that Shopify – which powers over 1,000,000 businesses worldwide – said that the customers’ “full payment details (full card number, card expiration data and security code) were not compromised in the incident.” Kylie Cosmetics was not the only company compromised by the incident, so they recommend checking for other notifications.

In a blog post, Shopify said that its investigation has shown that two “rogue members” of its support team stole customer data. The two employees – who have since been fired – were “engaged in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants.” Shopify also added that they have reported the incident to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Kylie Cosmetics Will Inform Affected Customers

Kylie Cosmetics said that they are still working with Shopify to determine which transactions may have been affected. The brand also assured customers that they will share additional information with those affected by the breach. Kylie Cosmetics claims that their website is still safe to use and that Shopify has “implemented additional controls designed to help prevent this type of incident from recurring in the future. Based on the investigation to date, we are confident that our customers can continue to shop on our website.”

Kylie Cosmetics was the only Kardashian-Jenner company that was affected by the incident. The website specifically noted that Kylie Skin was not impacted by the breach. If customers have any further questions, they can contact Kylie Cosmetics at KylieCosmetics@kroll.com.

Shopify insisted that the incident, “was not the result of a technical vulnerability in our platform, and the vast majority of merchants using Shopify are not affected. However, those whose stores were illegitimately accessed may have had customer data exposed.”

Jenner Launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015

The youngest Keeping Up With the Kardashians star founded Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015. When Jenner launched the company, she first began by selling Kylie Lip Kits which included liquid lipstick and lip liner. Only three years later, Forbes reported that the company was valued at $800 million and $900 million in March 2019. Since its inception, Jenner has created various brand extensions and collaborations.

Jenner has teamed up with her sisters Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall for different collections spotlighting each sister. Most recently, Jenner collaborated with momager Kris Jenner, and she released Kylie’s Sailor Summer Collection in late August of 2019.

Because of the success she’s had with Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner created Kylie Skin in May of 2019. Kylie Skin started with face washes, scrubs, and moisturizers, and has since expanded. The company now offers lip masks, facial oils, and sunscreens, among other products. Most recently, Jenner launched a Hyaluronic Acid serum currently available.

