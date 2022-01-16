PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Has Baby Shower for Second Child

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, are expecting their second baby together. The pair also have a daughter named Stormi Webster, who was born in 2018.

E! News reported that Kylie uploaded pictures taken at her baby shower on Instagram, which can be viewed here. The post, shared on January 14, featured eight photos. The first image showed Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, touching her stomach. The following photo featured the 24-year-old striking a pose before three wooden giraffe statues. The third snap focused on petals floating in water. Kylie posed with her mother and grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, for the fourth photo.

Fans were able to catch a glimpse of the baby shower’s decor, which included greenery, wooden furniture, and giraffe-shaped place cards, in the fifth and sixth pictures. The seventh shot showcased a pile of gifts for the new baby. In the following slide, Kylie placed her hands on her stomach while focusing on the photographer. The final image featured several embroidery hoop kits.

Reddit Users Commented on Kylie Jenner’s Baby Shower Pictures

On January 14, Kylie’s Instagram post was shared on the “KUWTK” subreddit. Some fans took to the comments section to share their guesses on what the reality television star will name her new baby. Several commenters referenced that one of the embroidery hoops was adorned with the words “Angel Baby” and that Kylie used a baby angel emoji in the post’s caption.

“Okay so what’s with ‘angel baby’ hidden message? She naming this baby angel? Or Angelo?” wrote one commenter.

“Maybe the baby will be named Angel,” added another.

“She had a boy and named him Angel [angel emoji],” asserted a third Reddit user.

“I definitely feel like she’s had a boy, and he’s here already. I feel like the name is gonna be to do with the sky (Star, Galaxy, Cosmic, Comet, which could link with Astro which they obvs can’t now use if they were ever gonna; even Sky/Skyler) or heaven like Angel, Halo, Heaven/Haven, Paradise, Spirit, Seraphim. [a baby angel emoji] [smiling face with halo emoji] [milky way emoji] [cloud emoji] [white medium star emoji] [shooting star emoji],” chimed in a different commenter.

Kendall Jenner Spoke About Her Younger Sister’s Pregnancy in November 2021

During a November 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Kendall Jenner spoke about her sister’s pregnancy. She revealed that she “wasn’t like really shocked” that her younger sister was having a second child.

“I felt like it could happen someday soon but I was excited. I was very excited. And it’s just a blessing it’s amazing,” said the model.

Kendall also shared that she does babysit her nieces and nephews. She suggested, however, that she could be stricter when watching them.

“I always want to be like the cool aunt and like liked I guess by all of them,” revealed the 26-year-old.

She went on to say that her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, “loves” the children in her family, particularly Stormi.

“Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him,” stated Kendall.

