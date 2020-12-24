Is Kroger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

The holiday season is an exciting time of year that typically means special home-cooked meals are on the menu. But Christmas can also be hectic and that can mean last-minute trips to the grocery store for a forgotten recipe ingredient. For those in need of a last-dash trip to Kroger, get there before the sun goes down on Christmas Eve. Kroger stores close early on December 24 and are shut down for business on Christmas Day to allow employees the chance to celebrate with their own families.

Kroger Is Open on Christmas Eve But Closed on Christmas Day

Kroger is one of those retailers that traditionally keeps its doors open on holidays including Easter, Labor Day and Thanksgiving. But Christmas Day is typically the exception. You can double-check with your local Kroger by using the company’s online store locator here.

Kroger’s hours on Christmas Eve vary by region but all stores nationwide will close earlier than normal on December 24. The home page of Kroger’s website gives customers an idea of what to expect at local stores based on the shopper’s selected zip code. For example, in the Atlanta area, the Kroger home page states at the top of the site that “all stores and pharmacies will close at 7pm on Christmas Eve, and remain closed on Christmas Day.” Kroger’s weekly ads also explain the holiday hours. Here are the hours by region:

Kroger’s headquarters are in Cincinnati, Ohio. In this region, which also includes Dayton and Springfield, stores and pharmacies close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26.

The Columbus region, which also encompasses Toledo, Wheeling, Wierton and Mansfield, is also closing all stores and pharmacies at 6 p.m. on December 24. Stores resume normal hours on the 26th.

The Atlanta region includes Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta, Macon, Myrtle Beach (SC) and Columbia (SC). All stores and pharmacies in this region close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26.

In the Southwest region, which includes Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, Kroger stores close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve but pharmacies shut down at 6 p.m. They’ll reopen for regular business hours the day after Christmas.

The Michigan area includes the cities of Detroit, Flint, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Saginaw and Monroe. The weekly ad shows stores and pharmacies close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed for Christmas Day.

Kroger’s Central region includes Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Bloomington, Decatur, Lafayette, South Bend, Terre Haute, Anderson and Elkhart. The weekly ad shows stores and pharmacies close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain shut on Christmas Day.

The Nashville area extends to Knoxville, Decatur, Huntsville, Clarksville, Hopkinsville and Bowling Green. All locations close at 6 p.m. on December 24 and reopen at regular times on December 26.

The Kentucky region includes Louisville, Lexington and Owensboro. All stores and pharmacies close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The Delta region includes the cities of Memphis, Little Rock, Jackson, Mississippi and Jackson, Tennessee. Those stores and pharmacies close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen at regular times the day after Christmas.

Stores in the Mid-Atlantic region extend to Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Durham, Richmond, Roanoke, Charleston, Charlottesville, Huntington, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Parkersburg and Morgantown. In these areas, stores and pharmacies close at 5 p.m. on December 24 and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Cheeses, Potato Chips & Artisan Breads Were Popular With Kroger Shoppers in 2020

Christmas celebrations will look a bit different from years past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with smaller gatherings and some family members connecting virtually. The pandemic also influenced shoppers’ selections as families stayed home more. Kroger recently released its annual list of the top 10 trending food and drink items for 2020:

1. Zero-Calorie Soft Drinks

2. Four-Cheese Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese

3. Flavored Potato Chips (Hot & Spicy, Regional Flavors & Meal-Inspired Varieties)

4. Sauvignon Blanc Wine

5. Heavy Whipping Cream

6. Fresh Burger Patties

7. Artisan Breads & Restaurant-Style Buns

8. Bulk Individual Coffee Pods (96-Count)

9. Party-Size Bags of Variety Chocolate

10. Black Forest Ham

Kroger’s chief merchant, Stuart Aitken, has predicted shoppers will continue to do more cooking at home in 2021. “Many of our customers rediscovered their passion for cooking and baking at home in 2020 and aspire to eat more healthy foods and explore more unique tastes and flavors in the year ahead,” Aitken said.

