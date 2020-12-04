Why Landon Clements Doesn’t Like Chelsea Meissner from Southern Charm

Former Southern Charm cast member Landon Clements is spilling her thoughts on the Charleston reality show. Clements appeared on seasons two through four of Southern Charm. Since the show, she has moved to Los Angeles, but hasn’t totally moved on from the show.

Clements appeared on an episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast on Tuesday, December 1. She commented about the current season, her life since leaving the show, as well as who she still keeps in touch with. When it came to fellow cast member Chelsea Meissner, Clements didn’t hold back on her feelings.

“I was never close with Chelsea and I’m still sort of annoyed about her whole like girl code thing,” she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. Clements is referring to the time when Clements joined Thomas Ravenel for a weekend getaway when he and Kathryn Dennis were trying to patch up their relationship.

Meissner found out and took Dennis’ side, saying Clements broke girl code. Clements responded telling her, “There is no girl code, I’m sorry that’s the lamest thing I’ve ever heard. Grow up.”

Clements continued her thoughts on Meissner saying on the podcast, “And I just, again, that was someone who I felt like you were like friendly with and then she came after me. I don’t know if it was to build her part or whatever, but like literally don’t care if I ever see her again.”

Clements Also Spilled Her Thoughts on Naomie Olindo

Both Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo decided to not return for the newest season of Southern Charm. Craig Conover introduced the crew to Olindo when they began dating, but their relationship didn’t work out. While Clements may not be the biggest fan of Meissner, she had nothing but pleasant things to say about Olindo.

“I’ve known [Olindo] forever and she’s just the sweetest little doll and I’m so happy that she’s happy and in a great relationship,” Clements said on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “And I think they might be moving to New York. He just got a job up there. So working in the hospitals, which I’m sure is a crazy place to be right now. So I don’t know their schedule for moving or whatnot, but also, you know, her online shop has really taken off and she’s been super successful with that, which is awesome.”

Clements added, “She was always kind of pigeonholed as like Craig’s girlfriend. And then when she came back, it was like, now she’s anti-Craig. And I don’t think she ever really felt like she was against Craig or anti Craig. She was just like pro for herself at that time. And you know, they were really young when they started dating and then you add a camera crew and all of that drama to it.”

Clements Hinted That She’s Proud of Craig Conover

When Clements was on Southern Charm, costar Craig Conover was struggling to motivate himself to practice law. Conover began sewing to relieve his stress and have a fun hobby, but it quickly turned into a business idea. He launched his pillow company Sewing Down South in April 2019, and it’s since become a major success.

Some Southern Charm cast members – including best friend Shep Rose – often made fun of Conover for wasting his time sewing rather than pursuing his law career. Conover studied to be a lawyer and passed the South Carolina bar exam after a few years of procrastination, but the Bravo star never actually practiced. “In the past, I was mocked for enjoying the art and craft of sewing, but now – I’m excited to focus on what brings me and so many others so much joy,” Conover wrote on the Sewing Down South website. “Us sewers deserve a kick-a** sewing brand that represents our lifestyle!”

Clements chimed in on this opinion on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “And you know, also at the time Craig was like, literally not doing anything, he got it together [when he and Olindo were struggling with their relationship],” she said. “And his pillow business is booming. And you know, that’s also like a Testament to just following your heart and being true to yourself.”

READ NEXT: Landon Clements Addresses Cameran Eubanks’ Cheating Scandal