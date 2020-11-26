Are Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2020?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on Thanksgiving 2020, whether you can go or not is going to depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday today, November 26, 2020. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today. Still others may be affected by pandemic regulations. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Thanksgiving, But Many Are Not

In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then there’s a chance those liquor stores could be closed today unless otherwise indicated below. If the stores in a state are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores are more likely to be open and it’s up to the owner if they operate today or not (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

Note that you should still call your local store, as the pandemic may change how things run today. The listings below do not include pandemic laws regarding the closures of bars or alcohol establishments unless it specifically states so.

Alabama – Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all, and stores can’t sell until noon on Sunday. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, while state-owned stores are closed. But according to their website, ABC stores are all closed today.

– Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all, and stores can’t sell until noon on Sunday. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, while state-owned stores are closed. But according to their website, ABC stores are all closed today. Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions.

No specific holiday restrictions. Arizona – Alcohol is not state-controlled so there are no specific restrictions.

– Alcohol is not state-controlled so there are no specific restrictions. Arkansas – Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE, Thanksgiving Day, Labor Day or other major holidays. However, bars and private clubs with “on-premise” permits must close at 11 p.m. through January 3, 2021, as noted in the post below. This directive does not include Shamrock Liquor Warehouse and similar establishments.

California – No statewide holiday restrictions.

– No statewide holiday restrictions. Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.)

– No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.) Connecticut – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some liquor stores (the package stores) are closed (although bars and taverns can be open.) Connecticut law reads: “The sale or dispensing of alcoholic liquor in places operating under package store permits, drug store permits, manufacturer permits for beer, manufacturer permits for beer and brew pubs, manufacturer permits for a farm brewery, manufacturer permits for farm distilleries or grocery store beer permits shall be unlawful on Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day or Christmas.”

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some liquor stores (the package stores) are closed (although bars and taverns can be open.) Connecticut law reads: “The sale or dispensing of alcoholic liquor in places operating under package store permits, drug store permits, manufacturer permits for beer, manufacturer permits for beer and brew pubs, manufacturer permits for a farm brewery, manufacturer permits for farm distilleries or grocery store beer permits shall be unlawful on Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day or Christmas.” D.C. – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Delaware – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas. Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Many stores are open.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Many stores are open. Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. Idaho – Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But individual counties may be able to allow sale by the drink.

– Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But individual counties may be able to allow sale by the drink. Illinois – No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities.

– No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed holiday sales in the past, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store about Thanksgiving hours. For example, Bancroft Liquor Store is closed today.

– Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed holiday sales in the past, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store about Thanksgiving hours. For example, Bancroft Liquor Store is closed today. Kansas – It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

– It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city. Corn Silk Liquors, for example, is open on Thanksgiving.

