‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Admits to Initiating First Sexual Encounter With Boyfriend

Apryl Jones admitted during an Instagram Live session with fans that she initiated sex with Dreux “Lil Fizz” Frederic when the pair had their first encounter. Jones argued that women who initiate sex with their partners are “not hoes” just because they go after what they want.

During an Instagram Live session on November 13, Jones, 33, was asked about people she has initiated sex with. Jones replied by saying:

I have no problem saying who I had sex with. One of the people that I hit was Dreux. That was on me. It’ll be… you’ll hear about it. But, that was on me. I mean, it was on him, too, to accept. I’m just saying, it’s not just like, a man coming up to me and being like, ‘Yeah, I want this.’ Sometimes women take [the] lead. Sometimes women are like, ‘Yo, I want that. You gon’ give it to me or nah?’ That’s what I mean. It’s not just a matter of a man pressing up on you and liking you. If I want something, I’m gon’ get it, period.

Jones Said She Has No Problem Speaking Openly About Who She Has Sex With Because ‘Men Do it All the Time’

Jones also said, “It’s not just a one-way street, baby. Especially cause how old am I’m in my 30s. You know you get in your 30s, it’s a different story. You know what I’m saying? It’s a different story, you want what you want. A woman should be able to get what she wants too.” Jones said women should not feel bad because “Men do it all the time.” Jones said, “Come on ladies. At this point, we too grown to be sitting here and acting like this ain’t what it is.” The businesswoman added, “I have no problem saying who I have sex with cause I don’t give a f*** because I’m grown.”

The conversation then turned to the father of Jones’ two children, Frederic’s B2K bandmate Omari “Omarion” Grandbery. Jones said that it was Grandbery who initiated their first sexual encounter. Jones said, “Well, I was younger. He hit me. Yeah, he hit it. He pressed up on it, year.” In December 2019, Grandbery told VladTV that he was not upset that his friend was now dating the mother of his children saying, “I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it. I think they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.” According to Grandbery, the narrative involved the two constantly “disrespecting” Grandbery and the mother of Frederic’s son, Moniece Slaughter.

During the Instagram Live Session, Jones Alluded to the Fact That She Is Now Single

It is not clear if Jones and Frederic are still together. The couple’s relationship was a key storyline in the last season of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood. During the same Instagram Live session, Jones alluded to the fact that the pair are no longer an item. When asked by a fan who she was currently dating, Jones said, “Me, myself, and I.” Jones then broke into a rendition of Beyonce’s “Me, Myself and I.”

